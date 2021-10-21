At € 59, the Huawei Watch GT 2 has never been so affordable as it is now

You don’t have to spend a fortune to have an efficient and stylish smartwatch on your wrist. The proof today with the Huawei Watch GT 2 (42 mm) which is sold at only 59 euros on the official site by combining immediate discount, a deferred refund offer and reduction coupon.

The new Huawei Watch 3 has been available for a short time in France, but it is currently available at around 300 euros. If you do not have such a budget to acquire a connected watch from the Chinese brand, then you have to go for an old model, the Huawei Watch GT 2 for example. The latter was released in 2019 and still has all the characteristics of a premium smartwatch, but without paying a high price thanks to this unique offer.

What to remember from the Huawei Watch GT 2

The AMOLED screen with Always-On

The big autonomy of two weeks

The many functions related to health and sport

Instead of 199 euros, the Huawei Watch GT 2 (black sport strap in 42 mm) is now available in promotion at only 59.99 euros on the official website of the brand. To obtain this price, simply combine the immediate discount of 100 euros with the ODR of 30 euros valid until November 18, 2021 and the 10 euros reduction coupon to be activated on the product page.

Huawei Mobile Services are essential

We prefer to specify it directly: the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a connected watch that requires the installation of Huawei Mobile Services if your smartphone is not of the same brand. So it takes a bit longer to install, but everything works fine once everything is configured. The Lite OS interface is very pleasant to use and packed with practical everyday features, to mention only the possibility of making Bluetooth calls without a smartphone, up to 150 meters away, or the possibility of listening to music. music – still without a smartphone – thanks to the watch’s 32 GB internal memory.





Huawei’s connected watch is obviously equipped with a ton of sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, barometer, etc.) to track the activity of its user in real time. It can also automatically recognize up to 13 different types of exercise, including swimming thanks to its certified waterproofing up to 5 ATM. You can therefore follow a lot of information on the screen, such as the number of steps taken, the distance covered, the number of calories burned or even calculate your heart rate at time T. However, for more analysis, in particular the sleep tracking, this happens through the Huawei Health app.

A connected watch with two weeks of autonomy

We haven’t mentioned it yet: the 1.2-inch circular panel of the 42mm model of the Watch GT 2 is AMOLED – so with infinite contrasts – and has the premium Always-On Display feature to constantly let the screen on. A good point for this price, but what we appreciate above all with this connected watch is its autonomy. The brand announces an endurance of one week with classic use and a little less with the GPS constantly activated. Yes, it’s a real pleasure not having to charge your watch every night!

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Huawei Watch GT 2.

8 / 10

