At the moment, the LG OLED 55B1 4K TV (HDMI 2.1) is falling below € 1,000

Often (very) expensive, OLED TVs require a significant budget to take advantage of their excellent picture quality. However, some manufacturers do not hesitate to lighten the bill by offering more affordable models. This is the case of LG, which launched its new B1 series at the last CES 2021. The 55-inch reference is currently on sale, and goes below the symbolic bar of 1,000 euros.

Why does this TV have it all?

This LG TV offers a quality OLED panel (4K UHD)

Accompanied by the best video standards: Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos

Has an HDMI 2.1 connection ideal for next-gen consoles

As well as a fluid and intuitive interface

A quality panel to offer a good visual experience

For its new B1 range, LG is not making any real change compared to the previous range. But as usual, the brand offers us exemplary and very well executed finishes, with clean lines, as well as thin screen borders and a solid metal stand. Its 55-inch panel is very pleasant to watch, especially since it is OLED offering infinite contrasts, very deep blacks and very good color calibration.

Already a benchmark in terms of image quality, LG continues to shine with this B1 2021 model. The TV benefits from a native 4K UHD definition (3 840 x 2 160 pixels), offering excellent image sharpness. Moreover, the image processing is ensured and optimized by the Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor. And even if it is slightly less powerful than that which equips the recent more expensive series of LG, this processor allows to obtain a very detailed rendering, and good adjustments to the level of images and sound. Moreover, this model is compatible with the best video standards namely, the HDR10 and Dolby Vision for a cinema-like experience, especially with the presence of Filmmaker mode. It will quite simply make it possible to restore the quality of the image as it is presented in the cinema, according to the vision of the director. As for the audio part, it is provided by Dolby Atmos for a very immersive result.





A TV tailored for gamers with a smooth user experience

The B1 range therefore has a lot of arguments to make, and does not stop there, because it will satisfy not only movie lovers, but also gamers. Yes, LG had the good idea to think of those who own a next-gen console, and offers two HDMI 2.1 ports. Thanks to this, the 55B1 is able to authentically broadcast the performance of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. You will be able to enjoy your games in 4K with a refresh rate of 120 FPS. Your gameplay will be fluid with sharper images, without latency and without screen tearing, thanks to the presence of ALLM mode, variable refresh rate (VRR) and G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology. In addition, the screen is refreshed to 100 Hz, which is more than enough to enjoy a beautiful fluidity during your gaming sessions.

Finally, this TV benefits from the latest version of LG’s operating system: webOS 6.0. This new interface promises an accessible and fluid navigation to facilitate access to the menu. And thanks to the new remote control equipped with a pointer in the manner of a mouse, it ensures a more ergonomic and faster navigation. Of course, the interface gives access to the applications that we appreciate so much: Netflix, Prime Video or YouTube. The B1 range is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and HomeKit, so you can enjoy voice control. It is also possible to stream content from your smartphone, via Miracast or AirPlay 2.

It’s not just LG that offers OLED TVs

