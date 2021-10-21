Atos appoints Rodolphe Belmer, boss of Eutelsat, as CEO

(Adds interview of the Chairman of the Atos Board of Directors to Figaro §6)

PARIS, October 20 (Reuters) – Atos ATOS.PA announced on Wednesday the resignation of its managing director, Elie Girard, who will be replaced by Rodolphe Belmer, currently head of satellite operator Eutelsat ETL.PA.

Rodolphe Belmer, former CEO of Canal +, will take office no later than January 20, 2022, said the specialist in digital transformation.

“Faced with the challenges of Atos, the choice fell on Rodolphe Belmer for his strategic sense and because he demonstrated in his previous functions his managerial and operational efficiency, as well as his ability to successfully lead complex transformations” , said in a statement the chairman of the board of directors, Bertrand Meunier.

He also thanked “Elie Girard warmly for the work of profound transformation he has undertaken over the past two years and his management of the group and its employees during the COVID crisis”.

From October 25, two executives of the group, Pierre Barnabé and Adrian Gregory, will take over the interim.

In an interview with Le Figaro to be published on Thursday, Bertrand Meunir declares that “the board of directors has decided to quickly initiate the refocusing of the group on the ‘cloud’, cybersecurity and the decarbonization of the economy (…) Rodolphe Belmer will have to accelerate this change “.

Speculation about the future of Elie Girard, who succeeded the current European Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton as CEO of Atos in 2019, has increased in recent months after a series of setbacks that have has dropped the stock by more than 40% since the start of the year, leading to the stock’s exit from the CAC 40 last month.





Atos’ plummet can be explained in large part by the warning on its 2021 results published last July, due to the effects of the pandemic on its historical activities, and by the discovery of “internal control weaknesses” in two of its subsidiaries in the United States.

No “material anomaly” was finally established but several analysts underlined the loss of investor confidence in Elie Girard’s management and strategy.

Some of them had already been scalded by the failed attempt to take over DXC Technology DXC.N in a transaction that valued the American competitor at more than $ 10 billion.

Faced with its difficulties which have melted its capitalization, Atos would have aroused the interest of investment funds and French companies with a view to its takeover, according to press reports.

Following a strategic review, the group announced that it was looking for partners for activities representing a total scope of around 20% of its turnover to accelerate a refocus on digital and cloud computing in particular.

For the third quarter, Atos reported Wednesday a turnover of 2.67 billion euros, a stable figure at constant exchange rates but down 2.3% organically.

The group confirmed its objectives for the whole year after having revised them down on July 12 in the face of the acceleration of the decline of traditional infrastructure activities.

(Report Laetitia Volga, with the contribution of Mathieu Rosemain, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot and Jean Terzian)