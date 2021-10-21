ATP Moscow: Adrian Mannarino eliminates Andrey Rublev (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) in the second round

It’s rare enough for French tennis these days to be savored. Adrian Mannarino on Thursday achieved a performance of choice by offering himself in Moscow a sacred revenge for the final lost two years ago against the same opponent, Andrey Rublev, seeded number 1 and 6th player in the world. The French, who had lost the first set, found the resources to overthrow (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) the Russian, yet supported by his audience, in 2:29 of play, saving in the process a ball from match. He will meet Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in quarterback.

This is not the first time that Adrian Mannarino has beaten a Top 10 in his career. But the last two he had hung on his hunting board – Dominic Thiem in Mallorca this season and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Zhuhaï in 2019 – had thrown in the towel, injured. This time, it is on a regular basis and with the manner that the Frenchman went to seek his victory, ending up driving Andrey Rublev crazy.

Impregnable from the bottom in his sector, Mannarino has driven Rublev mad

Mannarino could even have won in two sets, as he gradually succeeded in taking his opponent into his line of play. At first overtaken by the power of the Russian and led 5-2, he adapted to the opposing ball. , managing to come back to height and even get a break point to totally tip the first set. Wounded in his pride, Rublev then spent a maximum of firsts before seizing the Frenchman’s throw-in to tackle the lead after an hour of play (7-5).





But far from accusing the blow, Mannarino continued his work of undermining. Unbeatable and very lively to counter the world number 6 at the slightest opportunity with his left paw and his grazing trajectories, he broke quickly and obtained two equalizer balls in a set everywhere at 5-4 on his serve. Feeling the tide clearly changing, Rublev put the accelerator back on track at this critical moment, scoring 4 consecutive points to catch up. In front of 6-5 in this second act, he believed to get out of it in stride by obtaining a match point at 30/40 on the restart. It was actually his last jump.

Remarkably strong mental, Mannarino averted the danger, before resetting the counters to zero in a masterfully led tie-break (7 points to 4). And he pushed his advantage at the start of the third set (5-7, 7-6, 4-1), formidable precision and efficiency in the recovery, and able to vary by coming to the net or by chaining the same service- volley with his left-handed slice. Rublev threw his racket with rage on several occasions, but nothing helped: he did not get the slightest chance on the Frenchman’s serve, imperturbable to the end.

