Aude Pépin lifts the veil on the taboos of motherhood

From clichés of motherhood “in blue and pink” to reality, there are joys and sufferings, but also taboos and unspoken things. In her first documentary “À la vie”, devoted to the post-partum period, Aude Pépin follows Chantal Birman, a 70-year-old midwife. Together, they highlight the lack of resources a whole profession can value, but also life after birth. A real upheaval for women not always (or little) prepared for the reality of motherhood.

From childbirth to returning home. From meeting your baby to sleepless nights. From the drop in hormones to great fatigue through maternity leave to the mental load. In her first documentary “À la vie”, Aude Pépin lifts the veil on postpartum taboos. In theaters from Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the investigation follows Chantal Birman, a 70-year-old liberal midwife who has fought all her life for women’s rights. Over the course of testimonies and consultations with young mothers, they share the joys, but especially the sufferings of motherhood, which are still too taboo.

The myth of maternal instinct

In her documentary, Aude Pépin wants to deconstruct a myth: the famous maternal instinct. The beginnings in the life of mother and the meeting with a new being “does not always take place”, as underlines the director. From the first scene of the film, the midwife straightforwardly addresses “the death drive” that some dumbfounded mothers may feel when they discover “that this famous maternal instinct, perhaps it does not exist”. A discomfort that is little taken seriously and even less mentioned during the pre and postpartum period. “The important thing is that we know that it can exist and that we are no longer ashamed of that”, hammered Aude Pépin who deplores a lack of psychologist support for young parents.

Video. “It is one of the leading causes of death in women but it is taboo”





Read more

13 and 14% of maternal deaths in France are suicides

Among the taboos mentioned in the documentary, that of the suicide of young mothers which corresponds to “13 and 14% of maternal deaths in France one year after the birth of the baby”. “It is the first cause of death on a par with cardiovascular disease,” recalled the director. The latter underlines the loneliness in which some mothers find themselves from the birth of their child, unlike the Netherlands where they are accompanied for a few days “medically, psychologically”. “We will even technically help the mother at home to do a little housework or to eat.” Believing that “we are not interested enough in what women think”, she invites us to rethink motherhood and the themes that surround it.

Throughout the documentary, Chantal Birman and Aude Pépin deplore the lack of means to support parents before and after childbirth. Without forgetting the precarious condition of midwives in maternity hospitals, but also for liberal workers. Between understaffing and the lack of financial and psychological resources, they try at best to support pregnancies and childbirth. The 70-year-old feminist activist regrets the lack of equality between the medical and psychological monitoring of parents once the doors of motherhood have passed.

Video. “It’s a period that is completely invisible. A lot of people don’t know.”

Read also :

>> Baby box: thank you for the moisturizer, but …

>> Why giving birth at home is not more risky than at a birthing center?

>> Elise tells about the trying working conditions of midwives