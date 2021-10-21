More

    Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” on the rise, “28 minutes” is progressing, “Les Marseillais vs …” is on the rise

    TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.43 million (24.8%).
    The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.56 million (20.9%).
    The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier de Moulins : 2.74 million (13.4%).

    TF1’s “20 Heures” is stable and keeps the head of the news.
    After several good scores at the start of the week, Anne-Sophie Lapix accuses of a fall on Wednesday.
    The “19.45” is slightly higher on M6.

    “It’s Canteloup” (TF1): 4.54 million (20.1%).
    “All sport” (France 3): 1.70 million (7.4%).

    “C’est Canteloup” is on the rise in PDAs.

    “Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.49 million (6.6%).
    “Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.38 million (6.1%).
    “TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 827,000 (3.8%).
    “28 minutes” (Arte): 732,000 (3.3%).
    “C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 580,000 (2.6%).
    “Aside” (Canal +): 103,000 (0.5%).

    Leader of talks, “Quotidien” recorded an increase in PDA on TMC.
    “” Don’t touch my post “is stable on C8.
    “28 minutes” is up on Arte and is the highest in viewers since September 27th.

    “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 663,000 (3.0%).

    After several difficult days, W9 reality TV is going up the slope and grabbing viewers. She signs her second best PDA since the start of the school year.

    The after-8 p.m. fictions

    “Household scenes” (M6): 3.67 million (16.0%).
    “Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.65 million (16.0%).
    “More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.73 million (12.0%).

    “Scenes of households” takes the hair of the beast on M6.
    “More beautiful life” is stable. The soap opera has kept the same audience for several weeks.

    * 7:43 p.m.-8:50 p.m.
    ** 8:50 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
    *** 8:15 p.m. – 9:17 p.m.

    Médiamétrie figures


    Aslam

