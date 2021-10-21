More

    Audiences Before 8 pm: “Don’t forget the words” on France 2, leader at more than 3.3 million while “Tomorrow belongs to us” remains blocked at 3 million on TF1

    Last night TF1 offered a new episode of “Tomorrow belongs to us” while Nagui presented his game “Don’t forget the words” on France 2. On France 3, viewers could find the “19/20” and, on M6, Philippe Etchebest was in charge of “Objectif Top Chef”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    Do not forget the lyrics
    18.3% market share

    3,343,000 viewers


    Tomorrow belongs to us
    16.9% market share

    3,070,000 viewers


    The 19/20
    16.8% market share


    2,996,000 viewers


    Top Chef Objective
    9.1% market share

    1,425,000 viewers


    C to you
    6.5% market share

    1,124,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 1
    3.8% market share

    827,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 1
    4% market share

    753,000 viewers


    The battle of the couples
    1.3% market share

    226,000 viewers

