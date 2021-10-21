Audiences: The finale of “I lied” leader in front of “Good Doctor” and the launch of “Incroyable talent”, Arte au million

Wednesday evening, France 2 rose to the top of the hearings with the final of its French mini-series “I lied”. The two episodes in which Camille Lou and Thierry Neuvic evolve held an average of 3.16 million individuals, or 15.7% of the public (8.8% on the FRDA-50).

Last week, “I lied” had seduced 3.16 million curious people (16.4% 4+ / 9.2% FRDA-50).

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” on the rise, “28 minutes” progressing, “Les …

Hearings Audiences access 19h: Nagui broad leader in front of “DNA”, “TPMP” on the rise

Hearings

Audiences access 8pm: Hanouna narrows the gap with “Quotidien”, “Scènes de …



TF1 is second with the continuation of season 4 of “Good Doctor”. The two episodes of the American series with Freddie Highmore were watched this week by 2.98 million serial fans according to Médiamétrie, which represents an audience share of 14.6% for individuals aged four and over (4+) . On the target of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the market share is 24.8%.

Last Wednesday, “Good Doctor” had been able to count on an average of 3.20 million people (16.4% 4+ / 28.7% FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the comeback of “France has an incredible talent”, its talent-show produced by Fremantle and hosted by Karine Le Marchand. This season 16, programmed exceptionally on a Wednesday, and endowed with a stable jury composed of Marianne James, Eric Antoine, Hélène Ségara and Sugar Sammy, entertained 2.82 million curious, or 14.4% of the public. On the target of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the market share stands at 25.0%.

Last year, the launch of season 15 of “France has an incredible talent”, scheduled for a Tuesday evening against “Capitaine Marleau” on France 3, conquered 3.60 million viewers (16.2% 4+ / 22.6% FRDA-50).

Arte au million with cinema

Behind, we find France 3 and “Roots and wings”. The heritage offer of the public service embodied by Carole Gaessler has drawn in its wake 1.90 million French people, or an audience share of 9.7% (3.3% on the FRDA-50).

Last week, “Roots and Wings” sent 1.87 million viewers (9.7% 4+ / 3.1% FRDA-50) to travel.

As for the other channels, Arte wins with “Side Effects”, a film by Steven Soderbergh which has gathered 1.01 million fans, or 4.8% of the public (1.9% FRDA-50).