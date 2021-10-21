Aurora storm: 3 departments still placed in orange vigilance for strong winds this Thursday

By Caroline J., Graziella L. Updated October 21, 2021 9:03 AM Posted October 21, 2021 8:08 AM

Due to the passage of the Aurora storm over France, 3 departments are still placed in orange vigilance for strong winds this Thursday, October 21, 2021. These are the Ardennes, the Marne and the Meuse.

the big gust of wind observed in part of France this week confirms that autumn is there. After a few days of mild temperatures and Sun, here is the wind making its return with the passage of the Aurora storm, the premiere this fall. Also, this October 21, 2021, Meteo France square 3 departments in orange vigilance for strong winds. So which departments are affected by this vigilance ? it’s about the Marl, from Ardennes and some Meuse.

This Thursday, the Aurora depression will indeed continue to shift towards the East, after strong gusts recorded in the West of France in recent hours (175 km / h at Fécamp in Seine-Maritime and 109 km / h at Paris Montsouris).

According to Meteo France, those strong winds, “ currently observed over southern Picardy and the Paris region, will reach Champagne-Ardenne and western Lorraine over the next few hours “. According to the official meteorology and climatology service in France, these winds should lose their intensity as they shift to the east. Note that this Orange vigilance is valid until October 22, 2021 at 6 a.m.

” In the departments still in orange vigilance, the maximum expected gust values ​​are of the order of 90 to 100, locally 110 km / h “, Says Météo France, so be careful. Regarding the neighboring departments, placed in yellow vigilance for strong winds, ” occasional gusts around 100 km / h, or even more very locally, are possible Added Météo France.

Early this morning, Meteo France had placed a total of 12 departments in orange vigilance, including all the departments of Île-de-France. Eventually, the weather service revised its forecast, eventually placing Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Essonne, Yvelines, Val-d’Oise, and Seine-et-Marne in yellow vigilance for strong winds.





As a reminder, 17 departments were placed on orange vigilance for strong winds last night. As reported The Parisian, tree falls were observed in the region of Quimperlé and roofs were blown away, in particular near Rostrenen, in the Côtes-d’Armor.

From damage were also found at Paris and in Ile-de-France tonight. Rue de l’Oise, in the 19th arrondissement of the capital, the roof of a residential building has been completely torn off.

These strong winds are not without consequences on the circulation of Ile-de-France transport. This Thursday morning, the traffic is disrupted on the entire RER A, and completely interrupted between Nanterre-Préfecture and Cergy – Le Haut / Poissy due to weather conditions (trees on the tracks).

