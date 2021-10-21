Australian Open 2022: Vaccination will be mandatory to participate in the tournament

“When we open our borders, everyone arriving in Australia will need to have received both doses of the vaccine.. “The sentence, pronounced Tuesday, is signed Alex Hawke, Australian Minister for Immigration, and leaves no room for ambiguity: for the next Australian Open (January 17-30, 2022), the vaccination obligation will be implemented for all players.
If he defended his good in the Antipodes, the world number 1 would become the only record holder for the number of Grand Slam titles (21), ahead of his old Big 3 rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. It’s hard to imagine him missing such an opportunity. He is not the only one, far from it, not to be excited about the vaccination on the circuit. Daniil Medvedev, recently titled at the US Open, also did not disclose his vaccination status, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, for example, will receive their two doses by the end of the year, forced by the circumstances.
