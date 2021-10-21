More

    Australian Open 2022: Vaccination will be mandatory to participate in the tournament

    Sports


    When we open our borders, everyone arriving in Australia will need to have received both doses of the vaccine.. “The sentence, pronounced Tuesday, is signed Alex Hawke, Australian Minister for Immigration, and leaves no room for ambiguity: for the next Australian Open (January 17-30, 2022), the vaccination obligation will be implemented for all players.

    For weeks, rumors of the implementation of this radical measure had been swirling. It is now official. While the vaccination rate on the circuit is estimated at around 60% (without real certainty), the ball is now in the court of the future potential participants, starting with the first of them: Novak Djokovic, triple holder of the title and 9 times crowned in Melbourne. The Serbian, who has never hidden his skepticism about vaccination and refuses to reveal if he has been vaccinated, did not rule out skipping the Australian Open earlier this week.

    Australian Open


    No visa for unvaccinated players?

    Yesterday At 06:47

    If he defended his good in the Antipodes, the world number 1 would become the only record holder for the number of Grand Slam titles (21), ahead of his old Big 3 rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. It’s hard to imagine him missing such an opportunity. He is not the only one, far from it, not to be excited about the vaccination on the circuit. Daniil Medvedev, recently titled at the US Open, also did not disclose his vaccination status, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, for example, will receive their two doses by the end of the year, forced by the circumstances.

    Australian Open

    Djokovic and the possible compulsory vaccine: “I still do not know if I will play in Melbourne”

    10/18/2021 At 7:55 PM

    Australian Open

    Towards compulsory vaccination to play in Melbourne?

    10/04/2021 At 2:45 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe Flamanville EPR avoids a further significant delay
    Next articleten years after the death of Muammar Gaddafi, what do his supporters weigh in the political equation?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC