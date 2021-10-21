Ballon d’Or: Benzema is no longer hiding! – Soccer

Considered one of the big favorites for the Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has recently made more statements in support of his candidacy. A perfectly calculated communication strategy a few days after the close of the votes.

Among the favorites of the Ballon d’Or, Benzema assumes his status.

Congratulations to our spectacular player Benzema, Ballon d’Or. On October 10, just after the coronation of the France team in the Nations League, Real Madrid announced the color and officially launched the campaign in favor of its striker Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Author of exceptional performances throughout the year with the Merengue and decisive for his comeback in selection, the former Lyonnais is indeed one of the big favorites for the coronation with Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint -Germain) and Jorginho (Chelsea).

Benzema not very far of the BO

In recent months, however, the striker has been relatively discreet on this subject, often referring to the Ballon d’Or as a dream or an additional source of motivation. But, the approach of the closing of the votes on Sunday, the Madrilne was made more direct about its ambitions, within the framework of a strategy of communication well oiled. It is not a secret indeed, the Ballon d’Or is not won only on the field, but also partly outside since the voters are also called to take into account the player class (talent and fair play).





Never so close? We can say yes, in view of my performances, of what I have done these last three or four years here (Madrid, editor’s note). Repeating very high level matches is the summary of everything I do. So we can say that I’m not far away, thus slipped KB9 in an interview granted at the beginning of the week ESPN, using almost the same words as during his interview for Canal + on Monday, when he estimated today, there it is, I am not very far.

Caught up by the judicial news

A subtle way of placing his pawns, far from the communication error of Antoine Griezmann who had declared the fall of 2018 to eat the same table as Ronaldo and Messi. It must also be said that Benzema, even if his XXL performances are more than enough to make people talk about him, finds himself somewhat obliged to occupy the media. Indeed, the trial of blackmail the sextape of Mathieu Valbuena, a case of which he is one of the 5 accuss, opened on Wednesday and gives him bad publicity at the worst time. To support his communication strategy, the striker will have the opportunity to leave a final positive impression on the field on Sunday during the Clasico against FC Barcelona. Then, we will have to wait until November 29, the day of the grand verdict!

