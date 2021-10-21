Bank charges: the double penalty for 22% of French people who exceed their overdraft authorization – Economy







Is it serious, doctor? 46% of French people are uncovered at least once a year, according to the study unveiled this week by the comparator Panorabanques, and nearly one in five is systematically every month.

The picture is however less gloomy than it seems. Because they were more numerous (51%) in 2020. That the deprivation of travel and window shopping during confinements has fueled savings, so that a majority of respondents (54%) is ” never ”in the red. And that the average amount of the overdraft (232 €) is down by 14 euros.

However, the survey reveals great inequalities: in order not to have a debit account, it is better to be retired, executive and single than young, a household with modest incomes, living with children. You don’t have the right profile? Beware of the double penalty. Because the bank overdraft is expensive, very expensive, to the 22% of French people “in the bright red” who exceed, even occasionally, their limit of overdraft. Either they do not have an authorization (12% of cases), or they have one (88%) but exceed the limit (41%) defined.





It is not the fees that are expensive, but the intervention commissions.

Juicy commissions … for the banks

No matter how much they explain being in a difficult financial situation (36% of the reasons given), having to face an unforeseen expense (34%) or conceding a careless error (23%): they can be sure that their banker does not. will not forget them. “Contrary to what we hear, it is not the premiums that are expensive: € 14 per year, according to our calculations, for the use of an authorized overdraft of € 300, ten days, every month of the year ”, illustrates Laure Prenat. The Managing Director of Panorabanques insists, on the other hand, on the weight of intervention commissions applied, excluding authorized overdraft, each time the bank authorizes, or blocks, a new direct debit (telephone bill, for example). Count € 8 per transaction, capped at € 80 per month, plus € 12 to 20 taken for the newsletter that requires you to put your account back afloat.

3.8 million fragile customers, totaling more than five payment incidents per month, are subject to a cap on their bank charges at € 25 per month, according to the 2020 report from the Observatory of the Banque de France. This is 12% more than at the end of 2019. Laure Prenat’s advice: “Closely monitor your bank account, negotiate an overdraft authorization and notify your banker in the event of a problem” (41% of French people do not ). With an overdraft cost “29 times lower” than in a traditional bank, the specialist also recommends turning to an online bank (BforBank, Boursorama Banque, Fortuneo, etc.) which offers free intervention commissions.