Barça sign their first Champions League success this season against Dynamo Kiev

Two wins in a row, it had not yet happened to FC Barcelona this season. After beating Valencia (3-1) last weekend at Camp Nou, the Barça players offered their audience a new success on Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev (1-0) on the 3rd day of the Champions League group stage.
Ronald Koeman’s men who had started their European campaign with two defeats against Bayern Munich and then against Benfica by the same score of 3-0, gave up last place in Group E to their opponent of the evening.
Despite a voluntary Luuk de Jong and who provided several scoring opportunities (18th, 21st, 24th) as well as Dest (2nd, 36th), it was Gerard Pique who cleared the score with a well-felt recovery at following a cross from Jordi Alba (36th). Having entered during the match, neither Ansu Fati nor Sergio Agüero managed to increase the Blaugrana’s lead on the poster board.
This short success, however, allows Barça to relaunch the race for qualification before the return match against the Ukrainian team which will take place on November 2. Bayern Munich will travel this Wednesday evening (kick-off at 9 p.m., live commented on our site), on the lawn of Benfica in the other match of the pool.