Baticle reconsidered the refereeing error

Last Friday, during PSG / Angers, a penalty was awarded for the Parisians at the end of the match. According to Angers, Mauro Icardi had committed a fault on Romain Thomas before the hand of Pierrick Capelle was sanctioned. The technical director of refereeing, Pascal Garibian, acknowledged on RMC Wednesday an arbitration error. Gérald Baticle, Angers coach, returned to this statement at a press conference today.





” It’s always good I think to admit your mistakes. I read like everyone else, now I obviously regret these three seconds live which must be observed precisely so as not to make this mistake. It was an avoidable mistake, it was enough to go back three seconds. We communicated. My players communicated by asking the referee to go back those few seconds. I communicated by asking the referee to make the effort to go back a few seconds, it was not enough (…) We decided to look forward and come back to football and close this file. Before classifying it (the match), I think that since we recognize an error, it can be interesting to see if there is a way to go back on the yellow cards because this error causes two yellow cards (Capelle and Thomas) which may cause suspensions in the future. I helpinstructed my management to do what needs to be done on this point. That’s all we can do. “