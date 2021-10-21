Battlefield 2042: A Frenchwoman among the last five Specialists!

After the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, it was time for Dice to reveal the last remaining Specialists. The five are now known, and include a Frenchwoman.

Five new Specialists were presented in the trailer above by Dice, thus completing the list of Ten Specialists announced for Battlefield 2042.

Navin rao, born in: India; class : scout ; specialty: Cyber-war system; attribute: Trojan horse.

Using his computer on his wrist, he can hack enemy soldiers and then kill them, which will trigger a chain reaction in other enemy’s systems, allowing him to spot them. He will also be able to hack certain elements of the map and enemy equipment.

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza, Mexico: assault – SOB-8 Ballistic Shield / Explosion resistance

Thanks to his passive, he takes less damage, recovers more quickly after an explosion and is protected at the level of the head thanks to his shield. In other words, a real tank.

Emma “Sundance” Rosebush, France : assault – Intelligent explosives / Wingsuit

Thanks to her wingsuit, the French specialist will probably be the most mobile on the map. Its “smart explosives” are in fact special grenades: anti-armor, EMP, and cluster.

Ji-Soo Paik, South Korea : scout – EMG-X scanner / Threat perception

Using her scanner, she can see nearby enemies through walls. She also has a passive highlighting those who shoot her.

Constantine “Angel” Anghel, Romania: support – Equipment box / Emergency specialist

He’s an emergency doctor, but above all a delivery man. Indeed, he will be able to have crates delivered to his team. He can obviously also revive his teammates faster than the others, and restore some of their armor.





The addition of Specialists, more or less instead of the usual classes in Battlefield 2042 confused some players a bit. Several of them complained, arguing that the Specialists lacked variety, causing many players to always use the same one, which tended to vampirize team play. Dice reacted, since the publisher claims in a post on his blog :

During Open Beta, we received some feedback saying that Specialists limited teamwork, and we wanted to tackle this problem head-on. There were several factors at play during Open Beta that we believe contributed to your perception of Squad Specialists in Battlefield 2042. First, we recognize that many user interface improvements are essential in team play: identifiers between friend and foe, the ping system, in-game team communication, and were missing during the Beta. (…) Next, you weren’t able to get your hands on the ten of our Specialists, and see them all in action on the battlefield (“on the Battlefield” in original version).

Precisely, so far we knew five of the ten Specialists:

Kimble “Irish” Graves, USA: Engineer – Fortification System / Veteran

Webster Mackay, Canada: Assault – Grapple / Mobility

Maria Falck, Germany: support – S21 syrette gun / Combat surgeon

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, Russia: engineer – SG-36 turret / Turret operator

Wikus “Capser” Van Daele, South Africa: scout – OV-P reconnaissance drone / Motion sensor

We now know the complete list of Specialists. As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 will officially be released on November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.