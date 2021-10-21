Battlefield 2042: reduced maps for Hazard Zone mode? Developers’ response

Not long ago, DICE finally presented the last mode of Battlefield 2042, namely Hazard Zone: given its game concept, many wondered if the maps were going to be reduced … and the studio has just brought, finally, its reply.

After the All-Out Warfare mode and the Portal mode, Battlefield 2042 still had to reveal its very last part. The lucky winner was presented a few days ago and it is therefore the Hazard Zone mode, focused on squad play. : several teams of four players must then cooperate to recover data discs disseminated by satellites. A principle that relies on cooperation, therefore, but not necessarily on the huge playing field and large-scale destruction brought to the fore in the other modes.

Reduced maps for Hazard Zone mode, but for good reason

The site The Loadout was able to get a direct response from DICE regarding the following question: will cards be reduced for Hazard Zone mode? And the answer is yes. The environments will not be as large as for the other modes and for a very specific reason: there will not be as many players.

Indeed, on PS4 and Xbox One, only 6 squads will compete (therefore 24 players) while on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, the number will be 8 teams (32 players) : add to that long games of twenty minutes at most “only” and you get the decision of DICE to reduce the surface of the maps, which can normally accommodate up to 128 players (on Windows and new generation consoles). A fairly relevant way to contain the action without scattering it unnecessarily, although we do not know the exact size of the cards in question.





For all the details on Hazard Zone mode, we will redirect you to our article dedicated to this address. As for Battlefield 2042, don’t forget it will release on November 19 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

