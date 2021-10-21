Benzema absent, Valbuena confesses to having “felt in danger”

HEARING REPORT – Five men, including the star striker of Real Madrid, are on trial for trying to blackmail footballer Mathieu Valbuena.

The confrontation between Benzema and Valbuena will not take place. This Wednesday opened in Versailles the eagerly awaited trial of the “sextape affair”, without its most famous protagonist, Karim Benzema, stop “for professional reasons” – in this case, a Champions League match and a “clasico” in the Spanish Liga. “I deplore the absence of Karim Benzema, who prefers his sporting performances to his appearance before you, while for five years he has been claiming that he wants to be confronted with Mathieu Valbuena”, passing tackle Mr. Paul-Albert Iweins, the advice of Mathieu Valbuena. For three days, five men, including the star striker Real Madrid, are on trial for trying to blackmail the man who now plays at Olympiakos, Greece, by means of a sexual video.

Read alsoSix years later, Karim Benzema at the time of the judgment of the sextape case

On this first day of hearing, the latter tells the court what he experienced during the year 2015. In May, a call comes to him first from footballer Djibril Cissé. “He contacted me to