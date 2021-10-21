More

    Benzema evokes a return to OL and his future retraining!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

    If the Lyon supporters and Jean-Michel Aulas dream at each transfer window of a return of Karim Benzema to OL, it should not be for now. In an interview with Olivier Dacourt for Canal +, the French striker assured that he only had Real Madrid in mind:

    “Lyon is my heart but immediately not because I have a lot of things to do in Madrid. So far, every year in my head it’s 100% Madrid. My challenge is to stay in Madrid every year, to surpass myself and show that I have the level to continue here. I don’t see myself on another team. “

    “I will be close to football”

    KB9 then spoke about a potential conversion of coach when he retires: “I will be close to football. I want to help and train the younger ones maybe not as a coach directly. I really like the game, I can talk for hours about real football, I’m a real fan ”.

    to summarize

    The French striker of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, evoked a possible return to Olympique Lyonnais as well as his post-career reconversion: “Lyon is my heart but immediately not because I have a lot of things to do in Madrid. So far, every year in my head it’s 100% Madrid ”.

    Etienne Leray


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBenzema absent, Valbuena confesses to having “felt in danger”
    Next articleSalma Hayek, proud mother: the actress poses with her daughter Valentina

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC