Bernard Goutta is courted by Agen

The forty-nine-year-old Catalan technician, who knows Pro D2 well having worked there for five years with Colomiers (2012-2017), has the profile sought: that of a leader of men with a strong character likely to revive a club stuck in a downward spiral of defeat for almost two years. But the case is not yet completely tied up. The president of the SUA let us know this Wednesday afternoon by SMS that nothing was done and that he continued to work “On other tracks”, before recalling that “Bernard Goutta (was) currently engaged in Clermont ”.