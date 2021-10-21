Bernard Goutta is courted by Agen

Will Bernard Goutta be Agen’s next manager? And if so, when? The former deputy in charge of the Clermont forwards is in any case part of the short list retained by President Jean-François Fonteneau.
The forty-nine-year-old Catalan technician, who knows Pro D2 well having worked there for five years with Colomiers (2012-2017), has the profile sought: that of a leader of men with a strong character likely to revive a club stuck in a downward spiral of defeat for almost two years. But the case is not yet completely tied up. The president of the SUA let us know this Wednesday afternoon by SMS that nothing was done and that he continued to work “On other tracks”, before recalling that “Bernard Goutta (was) currently engaged in Clermont ”.
Other avenues under study
This is the whole problem. Even if he no longer trains at ASM since the replacement of Franck Azéma by Jono Gibbes, Goutta is still linked to the Auvergne club until the summer of 2022. He was even to join the American franchise this season in New Orleans. Nova Gold, ASM partner. So what ? Will the three parties eventually come to an arrangement?
If this were the case, and as revealed by Rugbyrama, Goutta would arrive at the bedside of the SUA with a former member of the house, the former three-quarter South African center Conrad Stoltz, who would be in charge of three-quarters instead of Sylvain Mirande, who has already announced his departure after the match against Aurillac on Friday.
Otherwise ? At least two other avenues are actually being studied. One of them still leads to the former Richard Dourthe International Center, another strong personality. In the meantime, it is with Mirande and David Ortiz, ex-assistants to ex-manager Régis Sonnes, that Agen will try to obtain his first victory of the season (after 7 defeats), this Friday, against Aurillac in Armandie.