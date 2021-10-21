between 80,000 and 180,000 caregivers who died from the virus between January 2020 and May 2021, according to the WHO

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that only two out of five health professionals on average are so far vaccinated in 119 countries.

Between 80,000 and 180,000 healthcare professionals died from Covid between January 2020 and May this year, according to a World Health Organization estimate released Thursday.

Vaccination of health professionals deemed “essential”

Of the 135 million healthcare professionals worldwide, “between 80,000 and 180,000” died between the start of the pandemic and May 2021, the report said.

“These estimates stem from the 3.45 million deaths linked to Covid-19 declared to the WHO in May 2021; a number which, in itself, turns out to be much lower than the actual number of deaths,” the organization said in a statement. “This is why it is essential that healthcare professionals be vaccinated as a priority. Data from 119 countries suggests that on average two in five healthcare professionals worldwide are fully immunized,” said the director general. WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, presenting the data to the media.

“But, of course, this average masks huge differences between regions and economic groups. In Africa, less than 1 in 10 health professionals have been fully immunized. At the same time, in most high-income countries, more 80% of health workers are fully immunized, ”he continued.





Millions of unvaccinated health workers

Faced with this observation, the WHO calls on all countries to ensure that all health professionals are vaccinated as a priority against Covid-19, alongside other groups at risk.

“More than 10 months after the approval of the first vaccines, the fact that millions of healthcare workers still have not been vaccinated is in itself a condemnation of the countries and companies that control the global vaccine supply,” also said the head of the WHO.

Dr Tedros continues to denounce the inequity of vaccines and relentlessly calls on countries with enough doses to share them, while the international Covax mechanism is slipping for lack of sufficient vaccines.