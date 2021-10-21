Bitcoin exceeds Russia’s GDP, cryptocurrency capitalization reaches 2.6 trillion

The flagship cryptocurrency outperforms several countries and their respective fiat currencies after conquering a new ATH above $ 66,000. And the rest of the market is also on the rise!

After hitting a new all-time high of $ 66,900, bitcoin managed to overtake the GDP of several major countries and also beat the Swiss franc (CHF) for the first time to rank among the world’s fiat currencies with the most large market capitalization.

Bitcoin has beaten the Swiss franc

According to data from Fiatmarketcap.com, which analyzes the world’s largest currencies in terms of market capitalization and uses bitcoin as a unit of measurement, the leading cryptocurrency has managed to conquer the thirteenth place among the largest currencies issued by the central banks, and has passed the legal tender of Switzerland. This is what Bitcoin Magazine reported.

Although the price of bitcoin has declined slightly from its all-time high to trade at around $ 66,500, and its market cap has fallen to 14th place, the world’s largest digital currency still outperforms many of the world’s fiat currencies. world.

With a market capitalization of $ 1.2 trillion, bitcoin ranks above the national currencies of several major countries around the world. Among them, it topped the Russian ruble, Thai baht and Mexican peso, with bitcoin even doubling the latter in terms of market capitalization.

According to the portal, the top three fiat currencies with the largest market capitalization in the world are the Chinese yuan, the US dollar and the euro, respectively. It should be noted that this week bitcoin has posted price highs against several major fiat currencies including the Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar and Euro.

Greater than Russia’s GDP

Amid the price explosion, the flagship cryptocurrency has also managed to overtake several nations in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). After crossing the $ 66,000 mark for the first time, bitcoin’s capitalization has overtaken the GDP of countries like Russia, Belgium, Thailand and Mexico.

According to data from Fiatmarketcap.com, the total capitalization of bitcoin is slightly below Sweden, Brazil and Spain, compared to the respective GDPs of these countries. The portal placed the cryptocurrency in eighteenth place on the list, just above the Netherlands, which has a GDP of around $ 1.21 trillion.





This news comes amid a massive surge in prices in the cryptocurrency market, spurred by the approval of the first US ETF (exchange-traded fund) for bitcoin earlier this week. The ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF started trading yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange, posting a record trading volume of nearly $ 1 million.

Today, a second futures ETF is expected to launch on the US stock exchange next week, after the country’s regulators approved VanEck’s proposal on Wednesday.

Record $ 2.6 trillion for total capitalization

Data on bitcoin versus fiat currencies is also an indicator of the potential of the digital asset. Due to several of its characteristics, such as its limited issuance, bitcoin offers several significant advantages that make it an attractive alternative store of value similar to gold; especially in a context like the one we are currently experiencing, where central banks are injecting massive liquidity to face the pandemic crisis.

Earlier Wednesday, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said in an interview with CNBC: “ Bitcoin would be a great hedge. Cryptocurrencies would be a great hedge against inflation“.

“Clearly there is a place for #crypto and clearly it’s winning the race against #gold at the moment, “says @ptj_official we #bitcoin. “I would think that would also be a very good #inflation hedge. It would be my preferred one over gold at the moment. ” pic.twitter.com/CWbcSM8Sab – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 20, 2021

Bitcoin hit new highs shortly after the launch of the first bitcoin ETF in the United States, an initiative that many experts say is expected to give the market greater legitimacy and attract a new wave of widespread institutional adoption. It is certain that the expectations around this promising horizon arouse the enthusiasm of the operators and the gains for the market.

The latest bullish rally pushed the total market cap for digital currencies to a peak of $ 2.6 trillion for the first time in history. After bitcoin, the main cryptocurrencies are showing explosive gains. Ethereum is very close to breaking its all-time high of $ 4,100. Meanwhile, assets like Solana and LUNA are showing double-digit percentage gains.