Black Friday 2021: here are the dates and how to take advantage of the best deals

Like every year, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to find good deals, especially on gaming laptops, smartphones, Smart TVs and many other things. The historic date for 2021 is Friday, November 26. But between Black Friday Week, Black Week, Cyber ​​Week and Cyber ​​Monday, the wave of promotions takes on titanic proportions!

Summary What is the official date of Black Friday?

What is Black Friday?

What is Black Friday Week?

What is Cyber ​​Monday?

Which brands are participating in Black Friday?

What promotions can you expect from Black Friday?

Black Friday vs French Days vs Prime Day vs sales

How not to be fooled during Black Friday?

In 2021, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 26. But in reality, the promotions linked to this day extend well beyond this simple date, both before and after. In fact, the date of November 26 symbolizes an increase in promotions in general. But you will be able to find the majority of products in reductions long before, and even afterwards.

This is why we advise you to log on to JV from Friday, November 19, to discover the best offers already available for Black Friday Week. You will find the best offers on hi-fi products, smartphones, smart TVs, games, next-gen consoles, connected objects and many others, handpicked and already ready just for you!

Originally, Black Friday is an American custom that dates back to the 1970s. Black Friday refers to the day when traders sell off their goods, thus marking the start of Christmas shopping. Traditionally, Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In France, Black Friday arrived late since it dates from the 2010s only. And, unlike the United States where the majority of Black Friday sales take place in stores, in France they take place online. Thus, the major retailers are destocking and selling all kinds of tech merchandise: televisions, computer screens, smartphones, games, sound bars, etc. But also fashion, household appliances, home equipment, furniture, etc.

Black Friday Week refers to the period immediately before Black Friday. For this year for example, it is the week just before, that is from Friday November 19.

To put it simply, these are promotions similar to those of Black Friday itself.. We already find products in promotions, without being sure that they will be cheaper on D-Day, or if they will still be in stock at that time.

But in any case you have to see Black Friday Week as an extension of Black Friday in itself, with sometimes different, sometimes similar promotions. Here too, the majority of e-merchants participating in Black Friday are also in the game for Black Friday Week. So do not hesitate to do upstream spotting on the products that interest you, they may drop in price quite quickly.

If Black Friday Week begins before Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday takes place after. As the name suggests, this is the Monday following Black Friday. For 2021, this refers to the date of November 29 therefore. This day is called Cyber ​​Monday because in the US, it corresponds to a kind of second Black Friday, but only online this time.

As in France, Black Friday and Black Friday Week are already mostly online, Cyber ​​Monday is a little different. It always means a day of promotions, but this time more focused on electronic equipment, hardware and tech. There are still and always some games in promotion as well. So Cyber ​​Monday is an opportunity or never to watch everything digital.

Theoretically, any brand can participate in Black Friday. Whether in physical or digital, there is no obligation to take part. But generally the majority of the big names join the movement. In terms of tech and hardware, we mainly find:

Amazon : unsurprisingly, the giant Amazon is celebrating with discounts, coupons and private sales on a large part of its tech and IT catalog.

Fnac : there too, a lot of choice in computing and hardware, a large choice of TV in addition. What is more, Fnac offers a click and collect service to go directly to its local store.

Darty : Darty and Fnac are now grouped under the same banner, and therefore have the same advantages. We find at Darty a little more household appliances.

Cdiscount : of course, Cdiscount is there for Black Friday, with hundreds of offers in all its departments.

Baker : for Black Friday we can count on Boulanger and his offers on the world of multimedia and tech, a lot of televisions and also a few computers and smartphones.

Micromania-Zing : Micromania is also doing its Black Friday with offers on certain games, and especially goodies from franchises, Funko Pop figures, etc.

Basically, Black Friday covers all areas of commerce. But of course what is interesting is to watch out for products that are usually out of reach, financially. Or, it’s now or never to change obsolete or a little old equipment. It’s also the time to have fun with products released at the start of the year. Indeed, as the new generations of certain products such as TV will arrive in the second quarter of 2022, the end of 2021 is the ideal time to take advantage of recent products at reduced prices.





So of course the most interesting products to watch out for during Black Friday are, out of order: 4K TVs, smartphones, gaming PCs, sound bars, bluetooth headsets, computer accessories, such as hard drives, SSDs, RAM, etc. It is not impossible to see a few console packs appear as well. You can also find a lot of connected objects, such as watches, virtual assistants, speakers, etc.

And we can also surely count on bonus gift cards, which allow you to spend more than the price at which we bought them. It allows you to have fun and save even more on certain products. Without forgetting the sites which reserve private sales for their premium customers or holders of a subscription. And who can thus benefit from special offers in preview.

Black Friday is, like the French Days, Prime Day or even sales, a period when many items are on sale. However, there are some notable differences. First of all, the time of year. The French Days, for example, take place at the end of September. In 2021 it was September 24-27. We also realize that the duration is not the same: 4 days for French Days, where Black Friday (with Black Friday Week and Cyber ​​Monday) can last up to 10 days.

If the French Days and Black Friday concern several brands, Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon. It took place for 48 hours in 2021 and offers many flash sales and temporary offers on Amazon. And that’s only once a year. Finally, sales, as we know, take place twice a year and concern all stores, both physical and online. They take place at the beginning of the year and at the beginning of the summer as well.

Although some offers may seem tempting, you should take a minimum of care when shopping on Black Friday. First of all, if the offer seems too good, don’t rush. Check if the product is being sold by the site itself or a third party seller with many positive reviews.

Likewise, don’t give out personal information to a rushed and pushy salesperson. Prefer to cancel the transaction rather than risk a phishing. When paying, check that the site is secure, thanks to the presence of a small padlock in the address bar.

Do not call premium rate numbers and do not respond to suspicious text messages like “your package has a problem”. If you have a problem or in doubt, go directly to the site where you placed your order or call the official customer service of the merchant site to speak to an advisor who will be able to guide you effectively. But do not click on the links present SMS which you do not know the origin. Finally, do not hesitate to opt for a complex and secure password, mixing letters, numbers, lowercase, uppercase and special characters on sales sites. And never the same password on each site.

And of course, do not hesitate to compare the price of the product you want with other sites, just to have it at the lowest possible price.