Blizzard may have found a way to escape justice

Accused of turning a blind eye to the toxic working conditions of its employees, the Activision Blizzard group is looking for a way to escape California justice. And he might have found it.

Targeted by a lawsuit by the California Department of Fair and Equal Housing, the company Activision Blizzard is still not out of business. After the revelations of several employees on cases of sexual harassment, toxic environment and misogynistic behavior, the firm is now trying to escape American justice. And surprise, she seems to have found a way to shirk her responsibilities.

Disqualify your main detractor

To postpone the deadline for its judgment, Blizzard is betting on a weighty argument: the disqualification from the California Department of Fair and Equal Housing (DFEH), his main detractor in the harassment investigation. According to the American company, the DFEH would not be able to render fair justice to it. More serious still, she would have already used illegal means to tip the case in her favor.





To understand what is going on, we have to go back to another case, this time between Blizzard and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). While the two entities had managed to find a financial consensus in their disputes, the DFEH would have interfered against Blizzard. Later, at the time of the revelations for sexual harassment, the California regulator would have committed a new ethical fault. According to the accusations of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, two former lawyers of the company would thus have illegally transmitted documents from the EEOC to the DFEH, thus helping the California regulator in its investigation.

This strong argument does not bode well for the DFEH, which could thus be excluded from the investigation into Blizzard if the accusations of the EEOC prove to be correct. For its part, the video game studio has requested the suspension of the trial while waiting for the charges against the California regulator to be – or not – proven. In any case, the company obtains a new moment of respite, which could allow him to better prepare his defense for the trial, or to imagine an amicable consensus.