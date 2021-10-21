“body shaming hello” “it is undrinkable” Sugar Sammy’s comment on a candidate goes very badly on twitter

This Wednesday, October 20 marked the return of France has an unbelievable talent and its famous jury. Among them, the Quebecer Sugar Sammy is renowned for not having the tongue of wood and daring the most daring jokes. But tonight, for the first show of the season, it seems that he has gone too far in the eyes of tweeters …

France has incredible talent, direct M6 capture

Kick-off of the sixteenth season of France has an unbelievable talent this Wednesday evening on M6. On the program, no big changes in prospect: same jury composed of Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Éric Antoine and Sugar Sammy, and still Karine Le Marchand in the animation. Like every year, the season began with a first round of auditions.

After a troupe of dancers performing acrobatic jumps, a very young skinny man stepped onto the stage. His talent ? The diabolo. Not enough to thrill the jury at first glance, and in particular Eric Antoine who even mumbled to his neighbor “it’s not going to be good”. However, the young artist who is used to performing in the streets of Paris, has them all glued with his great mastery of the diabolo, his poetry and his false airs of Jacques Brel.





“It’s as if you were sculpting the whole space and dragging us with you …. It’s so interior it’s extremely poetic”, changed Eric Antoine. An enthusiasm shared by Sugar Sammy who said he was thrilled even though he initially thought he could “fuck the young man’s face (sic)”. No doubt, the spicy humor of the Canadian comedian was well and truly back! And that was only the beginning…

While the stage was with Virginie and Armel, a personal development coach duo with the goal of spreading joy, Sugar Sammy quickly buzzed before declaring “I’m not paid enough for this!”. Before the departure of the two candidates, the judge gave a layer of it: “What is the name of your sect?” “Drugs, did you start before or after the pandemic?” On twitter, his sharp jokes have divided a lot. Some felt he bordered on disrespect, while others greatly appreciated his daring.

A little later in the show, however, another remark from Sugar Sammy this time tipped the scales in the first camp, that of Internet users hermetic to his humor. A forty-something dressed in a bathrobe, claiming to be a singer and medium, wished to present her title “Looking for a sun”. From the start of her performance, the candidate named Bridget dropped her bathrobe, revealing a coated body dressed in a short and sexy dress. It didn’t take more to push Sugar Sammy to buzz, even before waiting for the song to begin. His remarks confirmed the reasons for this flash buzz: “positive point: you still fit in this costume. Negative point: you still fit in this costume […] I don’t know if we were looking for the sun or the moon “he said. A booing outing on the set, but also on twitter where many accused him of” bodyshaming “.