Bronchiolitis: the epidemic situation declared in Occitania and in eight other regions

In the latest report from Public Health France, we learn that nine new regions are in an epidemic situation.

Doctors feared it: infantile bronchiolitis is well established in France. With nine additional regions falling into an epidemic situation, almost the entire country is experiencing an outbreak of infantile bronchiolitis.

Indeed, apart from Brittany which is all the same in a prepandemic situation and Corsica, escaping for the moment to the signals of alarms, the whole of the territory is now concerned by this viral infection “very contagious” of the bronchi, most often benign, but which can prove fatal for the youngest.

Which territories are concerned?

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Center-Val-de-Loire, Hauts-de-France, Normandy, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays-de-la- Loire, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur are therefore added to the list.





A higher average than in recent years

“We have 799 hospitalizations after going to the emergency room while in general, we are at this period around 350”, explains to HuffPost Delphine Viriot, epidemiologist at Public Health France, specialist in bronchiolitis.

Normally, we only see these figures in November.

Alert raised in Mayotte, still in place in Paris and in the Grand Est

Last week, only the Grand Est and Île-de-France had changed to orange on the Public Health France map. The two regions are also still subject to the same vigilance. Good news, however: has been lifted in Mayotte.