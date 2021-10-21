CAC 40: renewed risk aversion with Evergrande



(CercleFinance.com) – After its timid rebound the day before, the Paris Bourse should start falling again Thursday morning, in the wake of Asian markets again weighed down by the Evergrande file.

Around 8:15 am, the future contract on the CAC 40 index – due November – fell by 11.5 points to 6,689 points, signaling an opening into negative territory.

Risk aversion is making a comeback with tensions around Evergrande, which overnight announced the failure of the plan to sell its real estate services subsidiary to Hooplife, a division of the Hopson group.

A bad surprise, which reinforces fears of a spread of risks linked to the Chinese real estate developer, currently in the grip of serious debt problems.





‘In view of the difficulties, challenges and uncertainties surrounding the improvement of the group’s cash position, there is no guarantee that the group will be able to meet its financial obligations defined in the financial documents and other types of contracts’, he warns in a financial opinion.

Suspended at the request of the company since October 4, the quotation of Evergrande shares resumed today with losses of 12.6%.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 1.6%, penalized by the woes of Evergrande, which according to some observers leaves the ghost of Lehman Brothers hovering. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1%.

Concerns about the Evergrande affair more than eclipse the records signed the day before on Wall Street, before Tesla released lackluster quarterly results. The title of the manufacturer of electric vehicles lost 1.6% in electronic transactions.

This afternoon, investors will be closely monitoring a series of US economic indicators, including jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed index, sales of second-hand homes and the Conference Board’s leading indicators.