California grappling with historic drought

The most populous state in the United States, which is also America’s orchard, is faced with difficult trade-offs to reduce its water consumption.

Official figures this week came to confirm what many in California were anticipating: The state is grappling with a historic drought. The Golden State just had the driest year in nearly a century. In question, precipitation at the lowest since 1924, which is no longer sufficient to replenish the water reservoirs, and temperatures at their highest – the summer was the hottest on record – which worsens evaporation. Now, according to the U.S. Drought Watch Center, nearly 90 percent of California suffers from extreme or exceptional drought. And experts fear the next twelve months will be even worse, as the La Niña weather phenomenon, synonymous with dry winters, has started to take its toll.

In early April, which traditionally marks the end of snowfall, snow reserves in the neighboring Sierra Nevada – the source of about a third of the water used in California – were only