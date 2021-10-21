Call for witnesses: have you seen these two young girls?

The gendarmerie is looking for two 15-year-old girls, mainly in Grande-Terre. A call for witnesses has been launched. If you have any information, to locate it, you are asked to contact the investigators.

Nadine Fadel

updated October 21, 2021 at 2:16 p.m.



The Guadeloupe gendarmerie is investigating the disappearance of two 15-year-old girls, likely to be in a town in Grande-Terre: Petit-Canal, Port-Louis, Morne-à-l’Eau, or Les Abymes.

Investigators think of a runaway. THEThe two young girls would therefore not be in danger … unless they had a bad meeting. The point is, they are minors.

The entourage of these two high school girls have not heard from them since Monday, October 18.





Hence the call for witnesses launched, in order to collect as much information as possible to locate them, for their own good. Anyone who can help the authorities is invited to call 0590.22.44.80 or 17. Numbers available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day.

The two young West Indian women are 1m74 and 1m60 tall. They are of a so-called “normal” build, have shoulder-length hair with a braid and pompoms on the sides.

The last time she was seen, one was wearing a white-ground dress, with red hearts and flowers, wearing black open sandals and a black handbag. The other had a leopard print dress with straps, brown sandals and a handbag.