can we combine the flu and the third dose of Covid-19? # OnYouReply

While the vaccination campaign for the third dose of Covid-19 for those over 65 and vulnerable people continues, the one against the flu begins on October 22, 4 days in advance. But can we get vaccinated against both the flu and the Covid-19? We get back to you.

Two overlapping campaigns. While the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues, that against the flu, it begins on October 22. The latter comes at a time when the most vulnerable audiences must also receive a booster dose against Covid-19. Can the two vaccines be combined? Here are our answers.

The 4-Day Advanced Influenza Campaign

This year, the flu vaccination campaign is getting ahead. While it was due to start on October 26, 2021 for people at risk, it will finally begin four days in advance, on Friday October 22. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced it on Twitter.

Because everything is ready for the flu vaccination campaign, we are advancing its launch:

↪️ From today in EHPAD.

↪️ October 22 for priority audiences.

↪️ You can do your COVID recall at the same time.

Take care of yourself. – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) October 18, 2021

These are mainly people over 65 and pregnant women, but also people with certain pathologies: asthma, diabetes, heart failure … Until now, only elderly people living in nursing homes could receive the vaccine since. Monday, October 18.

The Directorate General of Health justifies this advance by the fact that “this year, in a context of circulation of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death” is increased. The objective is therefore “to encourage synergy between the two vaccination campaigns and not lose any opportunity to vaccinate the most vulnerable people against influenza and Covid-19”.

A vaccine in each arm

But can we combine his flu vaccine with his third booster dose of Covid-19? “The concomitant realization [de ces] vaccines “ does not include “no danger” and can allow “to avoid any delay in the administration of one or the other of these injections”, estimated the High Authority of Health (HAS), Monday, September 27, in a recommendation published on its website.

Concretely, the two injections can be given on the same day, but at two different vaccination sites – one vaccine in each arm. High Authority for Health

“The potential risk would be that of a decrease in the immune response to one or the other of the vaccines, but the recent results of a trial (…) are reassuring on this point.” HAS also recalls that this co-administration is a relevant solution for optimizing vaccination coverage against these two epidemics.

This recommendation “is good news”, reacted the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, Monday. Assuring to have “ordered a lot more influenza vaccine than last year”, the minister promises that “10 million doses” will be available “in the fridges of pharmacies when the vaccination campaign begins”.

For people who could not receive the booster dose against Covid-19 (or for that matter a first or second dose of this vaccine) and the influenza injection simultaneously, the HAS specifies that there is no time to be observed between the two vaccinations. “This rule also applies to any association between vaccines against Covid-19 and other vaccines in the vaccination schedule.”

Third dose Covid-19: when and for whom?

The COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign began on September 1, 2021. It concerns:

residents of accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) and long-term care units (USLD);

people over 65;

people at very high risk of severe form;

people with serious risk factor pathologies, according to the classification established by the High Authority for Health (HAS);

severely immunocompromised people and those around them (only adults over 18 years old);

people who have received the Janssen vaccine;

health professionals, all employees in the health sector and the medico-social sector, home helpers working with vulnerable people, medical transport professionals, as well as firefighters, regardless of their age and exercise mode.

People who belong to these categories and whose vaccination course is complete are given priority to receive a booster dose with the messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine (BioNTech-Pfizer).





There are events not to be missed … ⏰

To continue to protect yourself, if you are eligible, consider your booster dose now. 📍You can do it directly with your healthcare professional or make an appointment on https://t.co/7PqI0zzqLe pic.twitter.com/Qmrp0kng1I – Ministry of Solidarity and Health (@Sante_Gouv) October 14, 2021

When to take the booster dose?

The High Authority for Health recommends the administration of the booster dose for the populations concerned after a period of at least 6 months after having completed the vaccination against Covid-19. As regards people vaccinated with a dose of the Janssen vaccine, the HAS recommends that a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine be offered to them 4 weeks after the injection.

But the date of the booster dose also depends on the patient’s situation:

from 3 months after the last injection, on medical advice, for an immunocompromised person;

from 6 months after the last injection for people 65 years of age and over, or in the event of serious illness;

from 4 weeks after the injection for people who have been vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine.

From now on, and if this deadline is respected, the people concerned can make the vaccination appointment with the professional near them (their attending physician or doctor of their choice, nurse); in a pharmacy or in a vaccination center (possibility to make an appointment on Doctolib or www.sante.fr).

The same vaccine against influenza and Covid-19?

Can we imagine that in the future, protection against influenza and Covid-19 will be provided each year with one and the same vaccine? Since the target population is the same, it is possible. Several teams are already working on it: the Moderna laboratory is considering including in its anti-Covid vaccine, a messenger RNA vaccine against the flu.

The advantage with this messenger RNA technique is that you can update a vaccine more quickly. No need to cultivate a new virus to include it in the injection, you just have to change the genetic information of the vaccine on a computer. In addition, the firm Novavax is also working on a combined injection: anti-Covid / anti-flu.

The flu comes back after “a white year”

Angina, colds, gastro … winter viruses are back in Normandy. In question, the temperature variations and the relaxation of barrier gestures. After a “blank year” due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the authorities fear a rebound in the epidemic this year. “Life has resumed a more normal course and therefore viruses are starting to circulate again”, explains Olivier Véran. “We also expect to have the flu that is probably stronger than last year.”

🗣️ “Life has resumed a more normal course and therefore viruses are starting to circulate again”, explains Olivier Véran. “We also expect to have the flu that is probably stronger than last year.” Follow the live 👇https: //t.co/cEwi3c61QM pic.twitter.com/urf6UO6O52 – franceinfo (@franceinfo) October 13, 2021

According to the Institut Pasteur, the flu affects 2 to 8 million people in France each year, causing between 10,000 and 15,000 deaths, mainly in fragile subjects.