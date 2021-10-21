Canada: doubly vaccinated, a septuagenarian dies after the visit of an antivax salesman

the essential

At 73, Raymond Doré died of Covid-19 in a few days. He tested positive after a visit from an employee of a heating company, who was a carrier of the virus and antivax.

“It’s free and it cost my husband my life.” On October 3, Raymond Doré died of respiratory complications due to Covid-19, while he was doubly vaccinated, reports the Journal of Montreal.

On September 15, the 73-year-old man and his wife received a visit from an estimator, sent by a heating company in Mont-Laurier, in the Laurentians in Canada, where they live. “He stayed for about 40-45 minutes, moving around the house and wearing his mask under his nose. Not once did he put it on correctly,” the widow, who was celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary, told the media.





The next day, the two septuagenarians learn that the employee is sick, and that he is a carrier of Covid-19. Information confirmed by the company to the Journal.

“Our arms have fallen to us”

On social networks, the employee reportedly spoke of his anti-tax and anti-health measures convictions. Raymond Doré, while hospitalized for his arrhythmia, was diagnosed positive for the virus. “At that time my father had a positive COVID test [le 24 septembre]. Our arms have fallen to us. Suddenly, his condition quickly deteriorated and in less than two weeks he died “explains Isabelle Doré, one of her three daughters, to the media.

“His lungs were completely destroyed, he needed too much assistance and he didn’t want to be relentless so we had to let him go on October 3,” his wife laments. For now, the contamination has not been confirmed. For those close to Raymond Doré, the contamination occurred during this visit.