Canon sued for deactivating the scanner of its printers when they run out of ink

For David Leacraft, initiator of a class action targeting Canon in the United States, not being able to scan a document with its multifunction printer if it has run out of ink and does not pass.

Scanning or faxing a document is not possible on some Canon printers when they run out of ink, which prompted David Leacraft, customer of the brand, to file a complaint against Canon USA for “broken marketing promises” and “unjust enrichment of the manufacturer”. A procedure initiated in the form of a class action, which he and his lawyer invite all users of Canon printers concerned to approach.

As far as he is concerned, David Leacraft is a user of a Pixma MG6320, a multifunction inkjet printer launched a few years ago by Canon. And he was very unpleasantly surprised to find that he was unable to scan or fax a document if one of the printer’s ink cartridges was empty, despite the function he requested. does not require the slightest drop of ink.

In the complaint filed, we can read: “The plaintiff, David Leacraft, would not have purchased the printer or paid as much if he had known that he would have to keep ink in the machine to scan documents.” After some research, the latter found not to be the only one to regret this purely software limitation. On the forums of Canon USA, for several years, many are the open subjects concerning this blockage.

Each time, Canon’s “product experts” give the company’s standard answer in this scenario: “Your printer must have all of its ink cartridges installed and they must all contain ink to use the printer’s functionality. By replacing the empty ink cartridge with a new one, you will solve your problem (…) If you try to print without ink or with empty ink, you may damage the printer. “





An obligation nowhere mentioned

The complaint is accompanied by numerous commercial visuals of the affected printers, including advertisements, on which it is stated that Canon’s all-in-one printers do indeed offer functions. “distinct” : printing, copying, scanning and sometimes faxing. Nowhere is it stated that it is necessary to have ink to access all these features.

This is not the primary subject of the complaint, but this class action could also extend to the fact that it is absolutely necessary to have color ink available to print in grayscale. Again, this is a recurring topic on Canon forums in the United States.

“The truth is, all-in-one printers don’t scan or fax documents when the devices have low or empty ink cartridges (the ‘design issue’), and Canon’s advertising claims are false, misleading and reasonably likely to deceive the public (…) There is no reason or technical basis to make all-in-one printers with an ink level detection feature that prevents the scanner from working when ink is low or empty. Canon designed all-in-one printers this way to require consumers to keep ink in their devices whether or not they intend to print. “, concludes the complaint.

Obviously, Canon USA is accused of making these choices to increase its profits by selling replacement cartridges. Cartridges which, as everyone knows, are much more expensive over the length than the purchase of the printer itself. Reason why Digital puts a lot of emphasis on the cost per page parameter in its printer tests.

If the New York State Eastern District Court approves the initiation of this group action, holders of an affected Canon printer who can prove their harm will be able to come forward and hope for compensation at the end of the trial. The prosecution requests, for the moment, $ 5 million in compensation (excluding interest and legal costs).