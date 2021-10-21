Carrefour cuts down on hypermarkets after a slowdown in France in the 3rd quarter, Company news

(Update: statements by the financial director, clarification on the impact of the health pass on sales in hypermarkets)

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – Carrefour confirmed on Wednesday it expects free cash flow well above 1 billion euros this year, while sales growth slowed as expected in the third quarter in a context of consumption less buoyant.

The group also announced its intention to transfer 43 new stores, including 16 hypermarkets and 27 supermarkets, under lease management during the year 2022. This management method, similar to franchising, involves entrusting the operation of some stores, in exchange for a fee.

The first transfers will take place from March and will be spread throughout 2022, Carrefour said, confirming information reported by several media last week.

At the end of 2022, nearly 30% of the group’s hypermarkets will thus be managed under franchise or lease management, said Mathieu Malige, the financial director of Carrefour, during a conference with analysts. The group has been seeking for several years to improve the performance of its hypermarkets, where it has notably reduced the surface area and revised the offer.

Hypers penalized by the health pass

During the quarter ended at the end of September, the distributor’s sales amounted to 20.47 billion euros, an increase of 0.8% on a like-for-like basis, i.e. excluding the calendar effect. and change in gasoline prices, and at constant exchange rates.

On a reported basis, sales were up 4% in the third quarter. The deceleration in comparable growth compared to the second quarter is explained in particular by an unfavorable base effect, with Carrefour having recorded one of the strongest growth in sales in the last 20 years in the third quarter of 2020.

According to a consensus reached by FactSet, analysts expected on average a turnover of 20.19 billion euros for the period from July to September.





In France, sales fell 0.3% like-for-like in the third quarter to 9.88 billion euros. They fell in particular in hypermarkets (-2.8%) which were temporarily penalized by the implementation of the health pass in large shopping centers, said Carrefour. Excluding the impact of the health pass, the group estimates that it could have achieved growth in France of 0.5% over the quarter.

Elsewhere in Europe, Carrefour’s sales fell 1.2% like-for-like, slowed in particular by a drop in the number of hypermarkets in Spain.

In Latin America, Carrefour recorded a 7.3% like-for-like increase in sales, despite a 1.8% decline in Brazil due to an unfavorable comparison basis. Sales in Argentina jumped 57% amid high inflation.

No decision on international activities

Regarding inflation in Europe, especially for energy prices and food products, it will not have a significant impact on the group’s performance in 2021, said Carrefour, which benefits from contracts negotiated on the whole year for the majority of its market and non-market purchases in Europe.

In this context, the group still plans to generate free cash flow in 2021 well above 1 billion euros.

Asked about recent rumors of an aborted merger with Auchan, Mathieu Malige said that Carrefour “did not need a transformative transaction” and was pursuing its strategy of targeted acquisitions.

Carrefour is also conducting a strategic review of its international activities but no decision has been taken on the evolution of the group’s scope, added the CFO.

