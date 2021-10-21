Case of the sextape: 10 months suspended sentence and 75,000 euros fine required for Karim Benzema

The public prosecutor requested Thursday 10 months suspended prison sentence against Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, accused of complicity in attempted blackmail on Mathieu Valbuena in the “sextape affair”. A fine of 75,000 euros was also requested against the striker of the France team, candidate for the Ballon d’Or and absent from the trial in Versailles.

“Benzema is not a Good Samaritan who came to help, he acted to allow the negotiators to come to their end and the blackmailers to receive money“, said during her indictment the prosecutor Ségolène Marés, who pointed to the” authority and notoriety in the France team “of the former striker of the Olympique Lyonnais.”He is included in this team, he joins in this project“of attempted blackmail around an intimate video,” she said.

The other prosecutor Julien Eyraud for his part recalled the role in the company of the star of Real Madrid, “bearer of an image, hope, notoriety and moral values“. Against the four other defendants, prosecuted in this case for attempted blackmail, the public prosecutor requested sentences ranging from 18 months in prison suspended to four years in prison.

Mafia speech

The prosecution asked for four years in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros against Mustapha Zouaoui, considered to be the “umbilical cord“of this case; two years in prison and 5,000 euros fine against Karim Zenati, Benzema’s childhood friend; and 18 months in prison and 15,000 euros fine against Axel Angot, who found the video and the ‘kept for later use.Finally, 18 months suspended prison sentence and 5,000 euros fine were required against the intermediary Younes Houass.

Will Benzema win the Ballon d’Or? “He’s a credible candidate but he can’t win”

Throughout the debates, the four defendants depicted a world watered by players’ money and where “services” and pressure blows are exchanged, against luxury watches, leather goods or sextapes. In his plea, Valbuena’s lawyer, Me Paul-Albert Iweins, denounced the “mafia speech“of Benzema during his intervention in this matter, even comparing him to”God Father“.





His client, he recalled, was “excluded“of the national team while he is the victim of this affair.”He was deprived of his Grail by sordid maneuvers and the betrayal of a teammate“, he supported. Speaking of Messrs. Angot, Zouaoui and Houass, Me Benjamin Peyrelevade, the lawyer for the French Football Federation (FFF) thundered:”The voice of these three who pollute the football world has entered, directly or indirectly, in a room in Clairefontaine“, the training center of the Blues. An allusion to the role allegedly played by Karim Benzema, commissioned by the blackmailers to Valbuena.

“Courage to say no”

The FFF, civil party in this case, “must protect his players“, he pressed, saluting the attitude of Valbuena, the”first player who has the courage to say no, to resist, to file a complaint“. Mathieu Valbuena did not attend the requisitions and pleadings. At midday, the 37-year-old midfielder, who spoke for a long time on Wednesday about the consequences of this blackmail attempt for him and for his career , left the court of Versailles and joined Frankfurt, where his team of Olympiakos play in the evening a Europa League match.

He took the plane with Mustapha Zouaoui’s apologies in mind. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart, I regret it to death“Said the latter, considered the” brain “of this company. Very talkative in front of the press and in the courtroom, he had nevertheless made fun of the former player of the Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday at the bar. Karim Benzema did not attend the debates, his lawyers having put forward his “professional” imperatives.

After the debates on Wednesday evening, one of the advice of the striker of the France team, Sylvain Cormier, spoke to journalists about “resentment” and “jealousy“Mathieu Valbuena against the striker of the Blues.”His calculation is simple: “I was dismissed, I no longer found the France team, and sportingly I declined” and then in front, there is Karim Benzema who flies over the current world football“, also commented the lawyer. His client theoretically incurs a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a 75,000 euros fine.

