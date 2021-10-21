Case of the sextape: Karim Benzema’s lawyer takes stock

The lawyer for the Real Madrid striker has indicated that the latter is following the case closely despite his absence from the court in Versailles.

Scorer in Real Madrid’s big victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, Karim Benzema continues his good year 2021 and is preparing to end his campaign for the next Ballon d’Or with one last match before the vote closes: the Clasico against the FC Barcelona. This Sunday, Real Madrid face their historic rival and there is no doubt that the French striker will want to shine during this meeting at the top of La Liga.

Case of the sextape: Valbuena was “afraid for his career in Blues”

However, as an aside on the sporting side, Karim Benzema must also manage the well-known case of the sextape whose judgment resumed this Wednesday at the court of Versailles. The French international was not present on the spot and for good reason, he played a Champions League match in midweek and prepares for the Clasico of the weekend. At the microphone of RMC and BFM TV, Me Antoine Vey, Karim Benzema’s lawyer, gave an update on his client’s situation, confirming that he is following the proceedings from a distance.

“He is in his club, in Madrid, he is preparing the most important match of the season against Barcelona (Sunday, editor’s note). He argued, as any litigant can do, a professional motive that prevented him from coming in front This tribunal. He could have requested a postponement of the hearing, he did not do so, and the tribunal considered that this was not necessary. (…) I recall that Karim Benzema, in this case which has already started six years ago, has asked four times to be confronted with Mr. Valbuena, which the examining magistrate has always refused, saying that it was useless because we were in opposition to two feelings ” , Antoine Vey said.





Not to miss

Everything starts from the “feeling” of Matthieu Valbuena

The article continues below

“He therefore appointed us to represent him. I can tell you that he is following this trial, that he is not losing interest in it. It is a very important trial for him, which has hurt him a lot. follows, he is represented, and we still have two days of hearing to make the court understand that no, Mr. Benzema was not an accomplice in blackmail“, added the lawyer for the Real Madrid striker.

Karim Benzema, an unexpected transfer destination

The lawyer for the French international believes that there is not “much” against his client: “Karim Benzema’s version is simple: a friend tells him that he can solve Mr. Valbuena’s problem, Mr. Valbuena being the victim of the possibility that a sextape is broadcast. Mr. Benzema goes to see Mr. Valbuena in a room at Clairefontaine, telling him that if he wishes – and there is no question of money or pressure – he knows someone who can, perhaps, solve this problem. . He tells her he can give her his number. Mr. Valbuena answers no, and it stops there. There is no other conversation, no other problem. “

“What we are talking about is how Mr. Valbuena felt after this conversation. However, his feelings changed a lot when he understood that Mr. Benzema was himself upset, because he thought that Mr. Valbuena had brought out his name in the There was a dispute between the two men, subsequent to this conversation, and we think that this could have seriously affected the feelings of Mr. Valbuena who, otherwise, could have notified the police on October 6, 2015. What? He did not do it”, concluded Me Antoine Vey.