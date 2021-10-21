Celine Dion cancels the first shows of her tour for medical reasons

Suffering from “persistent muscle spasms”, the singer cancels the first concerts of her tour, which was to start in Las Vegas.

International star Celine Dion has announced that she is canceling the first scheduled Las Vegas performances of her new show, which was due to begin in November, for medical reasons.

“I have to focus on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of this as quickly as possible”, the Canadian star said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, adding to have “heartbroken by this situation”.

Celine Dion suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, which prevents him from going on stage to take part in rehearsals.





The shows from November 5 to 20, like those from January 19 to February 5, 2022, are therefore canceled but the singer hopes that her tour can resume on March 9, 2022.

“I am particularly sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas”, writes the Canadian diva.

In November will be released in theaters Aline Valérie Lemercier’s film, a true-false biopic freely inspired by the life of Quebec singer Céline Dion.

The Quebec singer is scheduled to perform in France in Paris at La Défense Arena from September 16 to 24, 2022.