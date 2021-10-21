Champions League: Juve wins at the end of the match thanks to Dejan Kulusevski

Failing to have been brilliant, Juventus Turin has been able to be patient. And, on arrival, she was rewarded. Long upset by the Russian wall, the Piedmontese indeed ended up getting the best of Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday (0-1) thanks to a late goal from Dejan Kulusevski (88th). Building on this third success in three matches, Alvaro Morata’s partners retain first place in Group H, ahead of Chelsea, and are getting very close to the round of 16.

A long attack-defense

Serie A Juve continue their comeback 10/17/2021 At 8:43 PM

Was it the fault of the late meeting schedule (kick off at 10 p.m. local time), or rather that of the cozy atmosphere of the Krestovski stadium, whose roof was closed? Still, Zénitiens and Bianconeri initially had a hard time packing the first period. There was a firecracker from Claudinho, repulsed in an unacademic way by Wojciech Szczesny (18th), or a strike from Federico Chiesa, not rolled up enough to catch the frame (40th). Better than nothing, of course. But too little, obviously, to unlock a double-locked encounter.

Weston McKennie, Zenit-Juventus, Getty Images Credit: Eurosport



Juventus might well dominate their opponent territorially, they lacked that little grain of madness, that inspiration that could have illuminated an action and settled the situation. The absence of Paulo Dybala, not yet recovered from injury, undoubtedly weighed. Never mind, Massimiliano Allegri’s men increased their control over the meeting after returning from the locker room, making this second act a long attack-defense sequence.

Meanwhile, Chelsea unfolded

However, this does not mean that Turin’s opportunities were legion. Weston McKennie, twice, was dangerous (51st, 74th), but without finding the net. Finally, when we seemed to be heading towards a completely forgettable 0-0, it was Dejan Kulusevski who offered the victory to the visitors. Entered during the game, the Swede deflected from the top of the head a cross from Mattia de Sciglio and the ball, after having touched the post, finished behind the goal line (0-1, 88th).

Barely victorious, the Old Lady reinforces her first place (9 points) in Group H and now sees the next round, which is very close. Juve is ahead of Chelsea (6 points), who walked against Malmö. Andreas Christensen (9th), Jorginho, author of a double from the penalty spot (21st, 57th) and Kai Havertz (48th) allowed the Blues to win with a river score (4-0). Londoners and Turinese will not meet again until November 23. By then, the last cities will have perhaps already composted their tickets for the 8th.

Serie A Dzeko saves Inter against Sassuolo 10/02/2021 At 9:05 PM