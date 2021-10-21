Charlene of Monaco has not been able to see her children for 5 months because they “belong” to the principality

Prince Albert’s wife and mother of twins Jacques and Gabriella is still stranded in South Africa. She has not yet been able to return to Monaco and has not seen her children for many months because of the constitution in force on the Rock.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is still stuck in South Africa. The reason that would prevent her from returning to Monaco to her husband but especially to her children is due to a heavy ENT infection.

According to the Palace: “Princess Charlene is being treated medically and was operated on several times in recent months in South Africa following a heavy ENT infection. “

Since May, she has not been able to see her children. Indeed, her husband Prince Albert and their two children, the twins Gabriella and Jacques have not visited him for five months, as Elle reports.

Inscribed in the constitution of the Rock

And she is unable to bring them in for a constitutional reason.





And for good reason, according to someone close to the palace, Charlene of Monaco is in the inability to bring children up to her, because “constitutionally, they belong to the principality”.

So she would have no rights. That’s why she couldn’t have seen them for five months.

However, according to the Monegasque Constitution, no article seems to stipulate this “membership”.

She confides that she misses her children

The princess gave an interview to a media from her home country and she wanted to share it on her Instagram account on Friday, October 15.

She confides in particular that she misses her children: “I think that any mom who has been separated from her children During months would feel the same as me. “