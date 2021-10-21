Chelsea: Lukaku, Tuchel does not regret

Despite the victory against Malmö (4-0) in the Champions League on Wednesday, Chelsea had a difficult evening with the injuries of forwards Romelu Lukaku (28 years old, 3 games and 1 goal in LdC this season) and Timo Werner. While the Blues coach Thomas Tuchel expects to do without the services of the two men for “a while”, the German technician did not regret the tenure of the Belgian, which he nevertheless found “tired” (see here).





“If I had known before I wouldn’t have done it. But you can’t know it before, he had to be on the pitch and he started really strong. I spoke with him about the situation, I think he’s showing a bit of mental fatigue. I think that’s also normal, but he’s still our number nine and our benchmark in attack. It’s not a muscle injury or injury. physical fatigue. He played a little too much, that’s my opinion and maybe I’m not right. But now was the time to give him confidence and let him play. I don’t regret that. can happen. It was bad luck, “whispered the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain to the media.

by Damien Da Silva on 10/21/2021




