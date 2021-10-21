Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku leaves with injury against Malmö and absent “a few days” according to Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku’s body finally gave way. The Chelsea striker, hit in the right ankle on a contact during the Matchday 3 of the Champions League against Malmö on Wednesday, left the pitch before the half hour mark. The Belgium international was hit in the opposing surface by Lasse Nielsen while he had passed in force in the heart of the Swedish defense (18th). The foul was penalized but Lukaku first stayed on the ground holding his ankle and then asked for the change a few moments later. He then limped off the field.

The Blues striker suffers from “ankle twist“Thomas Tuchel said after the game. The Belgian international was hit in the opponent’s box by Lasse Nielsen as he had come through in force in the heart of the Swedish defense. Before the game against Malmö, the Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel pointed out the fatigue of his Belgian star. “I think he played too much this summer and with the national team. (…) I feel he’s a little mentally tired“, in particular indicated the German technician to justify the blow of less well of his attacker, who has not scored with the Blues for 5 matches.





Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Nations League – Finals Two fewer assets: Belgium without Lukaku or Hazard against Italy 10/09/2021 At 5:01 PM

Timo Werner was also released 20 minutes later with a muscle injury. “They will be “out” for a few days, I guess“, estimated Tuchel who will have to” find solutions, not excuses “to win without his two attackers.

Champions League Fortunately for Chelsea, there was Lukaku 09/14/2021 At 8:51 PM