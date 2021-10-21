Chelsea: Tuchel assumes his responsibilities for Lukaku … – football

Released on injury Wednesday against Malm (4-0) in the Champions League, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, did he pay the price for the sequence of matches? His trainer Thomas Tuchel admitted to taking a risk by lining up the Belgian.

In mforme, Romelu Lukaku joined the infirmary …

Romelu Lukaku’s successful debut for his return to Chelsea (4 goals in his first 4 games) almost looks like a distant memory …

In recent weeks, the striker recruited for 115 million euros last summer from Inter Milan has indeed experienced a prolonged empty stint with 6 consecutive games without scoring.

No respite for Lukaku

And as misfortune never comes alone, the Belgian international was further injured Wednesday against Malm (4-0) in the Champions League. Victim of a nasty tackle from Lasse Nielsen, the Red Devil was forced to limping out in the 22nd minute of play, losing his place Kai Havertz. The images are not necessarily reassuring and the native of Antwerp suffers from a torsion of the ankle, which can lead to fear several weeks of unavailability.

After the meeting, the coach of the Blues, Thomas Tuchel, was singled out following this injury. Indeed, since his arrival, the rookie has been established in 10 out of 11 possible matches, the technician only letting him breathe in the League Cup against Aston Villa (1-1, 4-3 tab) on September 22 with one coming into play. the 76th minute. Apart from the last day of the championship on Saturday against Brentford (1-0) when he was replaced in the 76th minute, Lukaku had also played all the other games in full. Obsessed by the fact of making him find his way back to the goal, did Tuchel pull too much on the rope with an attacker whom he nevertheless described as tired a few days earlier? Assuming his responsibilities, the German admitted to taking risks.





Tuchel do not regret

If I had known before (his injury, editor’s note), I would not have done it. But you may not know it before, it was necessary that he be on the ground and he started very strong, pleaded the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain in front of the media. I spoke with him about the situation, I think he is showing a little mental fatigue. I think that’s also normal, but it remains our number nine and our benchmark in attack. It is not a muscle injury or physical fatigue. He played a little too much, that’s my opinion and maybe I’m not right. But now was the time to give him confidence and let him play. I don’t regret it, it can happen. It was bad luck.

The facts do not prove Tuchel totally wrong since Lukaku had given himself a big opportunity, with his recovery diverted by the opposing goalkeeper who led to the opening of the scoring, then he obtained the penalty of 2-0, an action on which he gets injured, it is true above all because of the harshness of the opposing tackle. Anyway, instead of having been full of confidence as his coach hoped, the striker finds himself in the infirmary for a few days or even a few weeks …

Nielsen’s ugly tackle on Lukaku

Do you think that Thomas Tuchel has pulled too much on the rope with Romelu Lukaku? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …