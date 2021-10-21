Chiellini: “It would have been better if Cristiano Ronaldo left earlier”.

The Bianconeri defender claims that Juventus had to pay the price for letting a huge star go at the very end of the transfer window.

Giorgio Chiellini admits Juventus ‘paid’ for the ‘shock’ of allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for Manchester United at the end of the summer transfer window, with the veteran defender conceding that it would have been better for all parties concerned that the Portuguese “left earlier”. A change of tune for the five-time Ballon d’Or was hinted at long before a staggering deal was put in place, allowing the 36-year-old icon to return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United, Cassano dezingue Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus only had a few days left to find a suitable replacement, however, when the Red Devils landed to enlist the five-time Ballon d’Or, as the Serie A heavyweights are likely to struggle in 2021-22 after seeing such a star and such a goalscorer disappear from their workforce. Especially since they only had time to sign Moïse Kean to digitally replace the Portuguese.

Long-time defender Chiellini spoke to DAZN about Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave, which surprised the Turinese: “We had come to a point in our relationship where Cristiano Ronaldo needed new goals and a team to play for him, because when he finds such a team, he is decisive. He proves it these months and he also showed it with us“.

Not to miss

Ronaldo’s departure cost Juventus points according to Chiellini

“Here at Juventus a rejuvenation and restart program was born. If Ronaldo had stayed he would have been an added value, but it is fitting that he thought more about the present than the future. Ronaldo left on Aug 28, it would have been better for us if he had left earlier. We paid something for him, a little shock, we paid something for him in terms of points. If he had left earlier, we would have had time to prepare better “, added the Italian.





The article continues below

Juve haven’t seen victory in their first four Serie A appearances this season, but have won in their last seven appearances in all competitions. Ronaldo, meanwhile, continued to maintain a remarkable individual level at Manchester United. The Red Devils are still looking for collective consistency, but their number 7 has scored six goals in eight appearances, including two spectacular goals late in the Champions League game.

Manchester United more feverish with Cristiano Ronaldo? A club legend responds

The most recent came in the 3-2 victory over Atalanta, and Paul Pogba was among those who sang the praises of a great man at the final whistle. He told the official UEFA website: “Cristiano is Cristiano. It’s just a Cristiano thing that he did. I have a feeling of déjà vu. You talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. Everyone knows that. I don’t have to say anything. EVERYONE KNOWS IT’S THERE.

“He’s a world-class player and he won the Ballon d’Or for how many years? He’s been the best player in the world for how many years, so what can you say about him? Just respect. He shows it on the pitch. That’s all “, the Frenchman concluded. Manchester United will play again this Sunday with the reception of arch-nemesis Liverpool, while Chiellini and Juventus face a heavyweight on the same day on their way to reigning Italian champions Inter.