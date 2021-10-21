Christian Jacob judges Eric Zemmour’s gesture with a weapon “irresponsible”

POOL New via Reuters The President of the Republicans pictured at the Élysée Palace in May 2020 (illustration).

POLITICS – The sequence does not stop talking. This Thursday, October 21, the President of the Republicans, Christian Jacob, was questioned by France 2 on the video showing Eric Zemmour, hilarious, point a gun at journalists, on the sidelines of his visit to the Milipol trade fair. An image, which you can find in the video below, that the deputy for Seine-et-Marne, familiar with firearms and basic safety rules in the matter, did not appreciate.

“It’s a totally irresponsible gesture”, lamented the leader of the right-wing party, who put forward his experience to condemn the attitude of the polemicist who embarrass his political family. “I am a hunter, I have always assumed. I have been a hunter since I was 16, I am 61, I have not missed a hunting season. I did my military service, I was in charge of the armory. So the handling of weapons, I have a certain experience of it ”, declared Christian Jacob, before adding:“ never, under any condition, that a weapon is real or artificial, one does not point the barrel in the direction of someone. ‘a”.



💬 “It’s irresponsible. I am a hunter. During my military service, I was responsible for an armory. Never, under any circumstances, is a cannon pointed in the direction of someone. ” # Les4Vpic.twitter.com/cammfh0hWg – Christian JACOB (@ ChJacob77) October 21, 2021