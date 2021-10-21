Christmas toy deliveries threatened by traffic jams at sea

Borders and shops reopened, consumption is picking up too quickly. But ports and factories are failing to keep pace with orders as Christmas approaches and the Covid-19 pandemic is not wiped out.

The Covid-19 pandemic may not have changed society that much.

His thirst for consumption has remained the same. And the shopping spree could play tricks on him and deprive thousands of people of gifts for Christmas Day.

As demand increased in Europe and the United States as the health situation improved, Asian, especially Chinese, production was lagging behind. Indeed, China has chosen, in the slightest case of Covid-19, to confine its population and shut down ports and factories. For example, LCI reports, the second busiest port in the country was closed for two weeks after the detection of a single positive case for the coronavirus. The ships had to be diverted to other ports, themselves already overloaded with erratic operation.





Once the loaded cargo ships leave Asia, it is in the import ports that the galley continues. Even working seven days a week, day and night, dockworkers cannot unload the goods. Consequence: giant traffic jams of container ships off the ports. According to the latest census carried out by the specialist in naval securities, relayed by LCI, 334 freighters carrying nearly 2.2 million containers are immobilized off the largest ports in the world. The situation was worse at the end of September with a worldwide plug of 427 freighters, but orders for Christmas will quickly flow. Off the port of Los Angeles, they are about sixty to drift, including one for 27 days, according to the MarineTraffic site.

Prices are likely to rise as container shipping rates soar, as do energy prices. According to the Freightos Baltic Index taken over by LCI, the cost of transporting a container of about 12 meters is currently around 12,000 euros, ten times more than in normal times.

Once unloaded, goods are struggling to be delivered due to a shortage of truck drivers in Europe, especially in the UK. These cascading problems are already penalizing automobile construction and could therefore prevent toys and other gifts from arriving in time under the tree on December 25. According to a professor of maritime economics interviewed by the BBC and quoted by LCI, “this is likely to last another hundred days”.