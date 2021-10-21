Clara Dupont-Monod wins the 2021 Landerneau Readers’ Prize

The jury of 6e Landerneau readers’ prize, organized by Les Espaces Culturels E.Leclerc, awarded on Tuesday, October 19 Clara Dupont-Monod for Adapt, published on August 25 by Stock.

The novelist presents a family in the Cévennes, upset by the birth of a disabled child. If the eldest sibling is deeply attached to this different and fragile brother, the younger rebels and rejects him.

Journalist, author and literary

Graduated in Old French, Clara Dupont-Monod was appointed literary director in charge of non-fiction at JC Lattès in 2019. Also a journalist, she was reporter, senior reporter, then editor-in-chief of various magazines. She notably presented the literary program “Clara and the chic books” and hosted a literary column in “If you listen, I cancel everything”, which has since become “By Jupiter!” on France Inter. Since the start of the school year, she has presented “Book and punishment” every Sunday on this antenna.





Ranked 36e in the Top 50 fiction of Gfk / Livres Hebdo, Adapt is also in contention for the Femina and the Interallié. She also published with Grasset, The Passion according to Juette, retained until the last list of Goncourt 2007 or, The revolt (Stock), selected for the Prix Goncourt and the Prix Femina 2018.

Endowed with 10,000 euros

This year, Serge Joncour is chairing this jury made up of 230 readers. This “literary community” had until October 19 to share, on the dedicated Facebook page, its reading impressions, then vote in favor of one of the 4 finalists. The result of this vote, associated with that of the president of this edition, Michel-Édouard Leclerc and 12 jurors drawn by lot to participate in the deliberations, organized today in Paris, designated the winner. The prize is endowed with 10,000 euros.

Clara Dupont-Monod succeeds Lola Lafon, awarded last year, for her novel Capsize (Actes Sud).