Claude (Koh-Lanta) very much in demand: his partner talks about their “difficult” daily life

They have been in love for eleven years already. Claude Dartois (42 years old) and Virginie milano (39) met during Fashion Week 2010, through a friend. A month later, they got into a relationship and since then they have entered into a civil partnership and have had two beautiful children. Boys named Andréa (born in 2015) and Marceau (born in 2020). 2010 is also the year when the charming brunette became famous thanks to his participation in Koh-Lanta Vietman. A notoriety with which his wife must deal. Asked by Gala, she spoke about their daily life.

Although many TF1 viewers idolize him, Claude Dartois has always kept his feet on the ground. At home, he’s like everyone else. On top of that, his wife Virginie describes him as a “dad and a caring husband“.”He can sometimes be grumpy, but he is very generous, which is undoubtedly his finest quality. He always wants to please, his happiness depends on that of others. And he takes care of his children a lot“Said the eco-management teacher. So many qualities that will make her admirers fall even more in love. Fortunately, the beautiful brunette is not jealous.”I receive a lot of messages from women who tell me that I am lucky, that I live with a pearl, that I must take advantage of it. Either way, I’m not jealous. In fact, it makes me rather proud that it was me that he chose to make his life“, she continued.





The adventurer who participated in Koh-Lanta Vietnam in 2010, but also in Revenge of the Heroes (Cambodia 2012), Island of heroes (Fiji 2020) and currently at Koh-Lanta the legend, is still popular with the public. Regularly, people stop him in the street to chat or take a picture. “It’s the price to pay, but the people who stop him in the street are always nice“Virginia said. Nonetheless, she admitted it was”sometimes difficult to live with on a daily basis“because between his demands and his job as a master driver, it is better to be very organized.”I also work, we have no family in Paris, and that requires a lot of effort. But we know it’s not gonna last a lifetime“She concluded. In the meantime, she is organizing as best she can to support the man she loves so much.

