Claude Puel put under pressure by the supporters of Saint-Etienne before ASSE-Angers: “We give you 24 hours to resign”

The tension is at its height in Saint-Etienne. And Claude Puel is on the front line. While the Greens, twentieth, will receive Angers this Friday, for the opening of the eleventh day of Ligue 1, and they will be obliged to take points so as not to be dropped in the race to maintain, the Claude Puel’s future will be at stake. In any case, the supporters put maximum pressure on him this Thursday by posting a very offensive banner on the gates of Etrat, the training center of Saint-Etienne: “Puel, we give you 24 hours to resign“.

League 1 Nice – OM will be replayed on neutral ground, Nice sanctioned with a firm penalty point 09/08/2021 At 9:14 PM



The day after the draw against Lyon (1-1) at the beginning of the month, the Stéphanois technician, who arrived in October 2019 in place of Ghislain Printant, had met the members of the supervisory board of ASSE, who had him comforted in his post. However, Claude Puel and his men conceded a severe defeat last weekend in Strasbourg (1-5) which now places them four points behind the seventeenth, Bordeaux.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the former Lyon technician has still not won a league match (note: four draws and six defeats). This Monday, RMC announced that the Saint-Etienne management was in the process of separating from its general manager. In this very tense climate, Claude Puel will play his head against the SCO, while behind the scenes ASSE would already have several names to succeed him, including Pascal Dupraz and David Guion, who led the Saint-Etienne training center by the past.

“There is nothing harder than being Neymar”: should we be worried about the Brazilian?

League 1 No winner and zero points: A freeze of the match between Nice and OM would be considered 09/07/2021 at 19:36