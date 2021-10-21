Climate: the UN is alarmed by the level of production of fossil fuels

Posted on Oct 20, 2021 7:42 AMUpdated Oct 20, 2021, 7:26 PM

The repeated commitments of the international community to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels will not be enough to stem global warming. Governments’ coal, oil and gas production forecasts for 2030 are still more than twice as high as production compatible with the Paris agreements, the UN worries.

The 2015 climate agreement aims to limit warming to well below 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible to 1.5 ° C, in particular by reducing the use of fossil fuels. But the production plans of governments in this sector are still “dangerous out of step” with the Paris objectives, deplores the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) on Wednesday, two weeks before the COP26 climate conference.

To hope to stay below +1.5 ° C, “world production of fossil fuels must begin to drop immediately and sharply”, underlines the report produced by UNEP and several research institutes.





An increase in the use of fossil fuels

Countries “still forecast an increase in oil and gas production, and only a modest drop in coal production by 2040,” said Ploy Achakulwisut, a researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and lead author of the report. . As a result, “government production plans would lead to an increase of about 240% of coal, 57% of oil and 71% of gas in 2030 compared to what would be compatible with limiting global warming to 1, 5 ° C ”.

In total, if we consider fossil fuels as a whole, production forecasts for 2030 are 110% higher than those compatible with limiting warming to 1.5 ° C, and 45% more than what would be compatible with warming to 2 ° C. The global energy crisis, which has seen China increase its use of coal, for example, has already raised doubts about the ability of countries to do without fossil fuels.

Objectives of the IPCC

According to UN climate experts (IPCC), in order not to exceed 1.5 ° C, the world must reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010, and continue its efforts to reach the carbon neutrality around 2050. The latest IPCC report, published in August, warned against the risk of reaching this threshold of 1.5 ° C by 2030, ten years earlier than expected.

Researchers have nevertheless observed some progress. They welcome the “significant” drop in international public finance for fossil fuels, and the decision of several multilateral development banks to exclude new investments in this sector.