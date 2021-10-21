CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saadé confirms his interest in La Provence

The rumor had been swirling for a very long time. It has grown in recent days, to finally be much more than a rumor that runs: Rodolphe Saadé is a candidate for the acquisition of majority shares in the capital of Provence. It is by a letter addressed to the liquidator in charge of the companies of Bernard Tapie that the French shipowner expressed his interest, confirms the French group to La Tribune.

Following the disappearance of Bernard Tapie on October 3, the question arises of who will take over the 89% stake that the businessman held in the daily newspaper headed by Jean-Christophe Serfati.

Everyone was waiting for Xavier Niel, owner via the buyback of Nice Matin shares in 2019 from the Nethys group, of 11% of the capital of La Provence. 11% precious percent that the boss of Free – but also of the newspaper Le Monde – had no intention of giving up.

The call for tenders to follow

A call for tenders process should be launched today or tomorrow, knowing that a CSE (social and economic committee) was held in La Provence on October 21.

Also knowing that Xavier Niel has a right of first refusal, which could allow him to block any new entrant. But it is hard to imagine the businessman not playing it fair. Nor be afraid of the battle, however strategic it may be.

On the side of CMA CGM, it is emphasized that the judicial liquidator’s role is to consider the best bidding project, the most structured, the one which is also the best accepted by the unions such as the drafting.

It will be recalled that in the context of the takeover of Nice Matin, the position taken by the editorial staff of the Nice-based daily in favor of the boss of Free against Iskandar Safa had played a capital role.

Here and there, it is said that the editorial staff of La Provence would also be more favorable to Xavier Niel …





Territorial anchoring highlighted

If we obviously do not know the details of the project led by Rodolphe Saadé, a source close to the file confirms that it is the territorial anchoring that the French shipowner defends, as well as a development in the service of the attractiveness of the territory. . A Rodolphe Saadé who also wishes to reassure the independence of the editorial staff.

The CEO of CMA CGM wants to be just as reassuring about the projects of intelligent merger between Provence and Nice Matin, already mentioned, in particular that of the creation of a common printing press. Mutualization effects may exist, we are assured on the side of CMA CGM, at least all those which make sense from an industrial and economic point of view.

Rodolphe Saadé will present his project in more detail in the coming weeks. The duel has only just begun …