Comedian Dave Chappelle, accused of transphobia, triggers a crisis at Netflix

Employees of the streaming platform are mobilizing this Wednesday against the new show of the American actor, accused of attacking transgender people. Faced with the sling, the company’s communication falters and deviates from its consensual credo.

It has been two weeks since an internal crisis has agitated Netflix, faced with the fallout from the online publication on October 5 of a show by American comedian Dave Chappelle, The Closer. Denounced as violently hostile to transgender people by an employee of the group, Terra Field, the one-man show produced by the platform was first targeted by a protest tweet. Going viral on October 6, the post was accompanied by a list of trans and non-binary people killed in 2020: “Yesterday we launched a new ‘special’ from Chappelle where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transidentity.”





A big stand-up star in the United States, where in twenty years he has carved out the reputation of a neo-Richard Pryor without a filter, always delighted to sprinkle kerosene on subjects liable to cause the tea towel to burn, Chappelle is shows in The Closer true to the ordinary tone of his shows. Among others: taunts about vaginoplasty and the “fake” menstrual blood of transgender people, affirmed support for author JK Rowling (who has become a declared enemy of the community since 2019 for his comments deemed transphobic) and NetflixLGBT + LGBTQ