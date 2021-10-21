Concerns over an EU-Qatar agreement in the aviation sector

Entered into force without even waiting for the internal ratification of the 27 Member States, it provides for an almost unlimited opening of the European sky for Qatar Airways, which will be able to serve any city, without any restriction on capacity or flight frequencies.

“Incomprehensible”, “harmful”, “unbalanced”: the free trade agreement signed Monday between the European Union and Qatar for air transport arouses the anger of players in the sector, who fear unfair competition with Qatar Airways, the state company of the emirate.

This agreement is “harmful for all air transport in Europe,” says Zaïnil Nizaraly, secretary of the transport federation at FO.

“We have Qatar, which has three million inhabitants on one side and on the other, we have the European market which is immense,” he explains, astonished at the imbalance of the agreement.

Entered into force without even waiting for the internal ratification of the 27 Member States, it provides for an almost unlimited opening of the European sky for Qatar Airways, which will be able to serve any city, without any restriction on capacity or flight frequencies.

From now on, “Qatar Airways will be able to drain all European passengers to its Doha hub,” warns Christophe Malloggi, FO central union delegate at Air France.

Of course, the converse also applies but “no European company has an interest in increasing its capacities in Qatar, we have nothing to do there”, wonders Guillaume Schmid, representative of the SNPL pilot union at Air France.

Cargo concern

This agreement also grants Qatar Airways access to the freight market since the Qatari company will now be able to “carry out cargo flights directly between the European Union and third countries”, wrote the SNPL in a press release.

However, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the air freight sector has taken on considerable importance for companies. If it represented about 15% of their revenue before, it now weighs nearly 30% and “the outlook is solid”, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata).





The management of Air France-KLM also said “to regret the signing of this agreement which is likely to significantly strengthen the competitive situation on departure from France and the Netherlands, at a time when the Covid crisis is still impacting strongly its activity “.

A concern swept away by the European Union for whom this agreement – the first of its kind with a Gulf country – will on the contrary make it possible to promote “free and undistorted competition” as well as more “social and environmental protection”, has t -she greeted.

“Risky bet”

Qatar Airways, for example, will have to publish its accounts on a regular basis, according to international standards, in order to avoid the payment of unlimited aid from the Qatari emirate which would create a distortion of competition.

A social component is also planned to encourage Qatar Airways to improve its model, “far removed from European standards”, according to Guillaume Schmid. But “the counterparts are not clear, the objectives are vague and the remedies too”, he laments.

For the SNPL, this is a “risky bet” with a company “which has always been very opaque”.

“This agreement was negotiated in 2019 at a very different time for European aviation,” lamented the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF). Since the pandemic, “the market has undergone enormous changes” and “this is not the time to liberalize it further,” says the federation.

On Thursday, the majority of Air France unions are calling for a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Transport in Paris to push the French government to veto this agreement.

On September 22, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari hinted that France might not ratify it if it deemed it unbalanced.

But on Wednesday, his entourage was content to say that he would ensure that “its implementation is done in a balanced way and in compliance with the economic, social and environmental clauses which appear there”.